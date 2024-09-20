Be careful with your passwords in Google Chrome, cybercriminals may be spying on you

Through deception, cybercriminals lead users to hand over their passwords to fake websites. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File)

Cybercriminals are always looking for ways to steal our passwords, and one of the modern ways to do so is by taking advantage of Google Chrome’s kiosk or full-screen mode.

Taking advantage of this, cybercriminals trick users and steal their access credentials to services, such as Google. This technique has been observed since August 2024 and was deployed alongside the StealC malware, primarily through the Amadey malware.

The attack begins by infecting the victim’s device with Amadey malware, which acts as a downloader for a more dangerous piece of malware, known as StealC. This type of malware forces Google Chrome into a special mode called kiosk mode. This is a full-screen mode originally designed for public terminals, Such as interactive kiosks or point of sale, where you want users to interact with the browser only without accessing other functions of the operating system.

In the attack, cybercriminals take advantage of kiosk mode to hide key browser elements that would allow the user to notice the scam. For example, in this mode, the browser’s address bar and menus disappear, preventing the victim from seeing the fraudulent URL. Additionally, Functions such as the ESC or F11 keys are disabled, preventing the user from easily exiting full screen or closing the window.

Once the browser is in kiosk mode, the attackers redirect the victim to a fake Google login page. This page exactly mimics the design and appearance of a legitimate login page, asking users to enter their username and password.

When a user enters their credentials on the page, they are captured by StealC malware and sent to the attackers. Within seconds, cybercriminals gain access to the victim’s Google account, from where they can perform all sorts of illicit activities. Such as stealing additional information, accessing other services associated with the account, or even committing financial fraud.

One of the main reasons this attack is so effective is its ability to trick the user into believing they are interacting with a legitimate page. The fact that the browser is in full screen mode and locked creates a sense of urgency.which can prompt the user to enter their data without thinking much about the validity of the site.

Additionally, many users are used to re-authenticating their Google accounts from time to time, so being asked to enter credentials won’t seem suspicious to them. This familiarity, combined with the inability to close the window or exit kiosk mode, increases the likelihood that a victim will enter their username and password without hesitation.

Another factor that makes this attack dangerous is that once cybercriminals gain access to your Google account, they can use it to carry out a variety of illegal activities. From accessing other services linked to your Google Account to stealing personal or financial information, the potential for exploitation is huge.

As this technology evolves, it is essential to take preventive measures to protect yourself. Here are some key recommendations: