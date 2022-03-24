March 24, 2022

BCH rules out possibility of Bitcoin adoption in Honduras

Zera Pearson March 24, 2022 2 min read

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The Central Bank of Honduras (BCH)Speak before the latest news about possible adoption Bitcoin As a legal currency in the country, ensuring that at the moment in the territory it is not regulated.

Bitcoin A financial asset that actually exists (also known as cryptocurrency, cryptoactive or Cryptocurrency), which is currently in our country not subject to regulation and in most countries does not have the status of legal tender,” the banking institution said in a statement.

“It is important to remember what was mentioned in the messages of January 19, 2018, January 17, 2020, and June 11, 2021, in which it is stated that Biosafety Clearing-House It does not supervise or guarantee operations made using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in the national territory, so any transaction conducted with this type of virtual asset is at the risk and responsibility of those who carry it out,” the document adds.

However, the Biosafety Clearing-House He reiterated that “given the importance of adopting technological innovation to provide payment and financial services, it continues to study and conceptual, technical and legal analysis to determine the feasibility of issuing a digital currency.” Central Bank (Central Bank Digital Currency -CBDC- for its English acronym) which is characterized as a currency.

