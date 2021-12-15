December 17, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Lagares contribuye al triunfo de las Aguilas sobre las Estrellas

Baseball – Lagaris contributes to the Eagles’ victory over the Superstars

Cassandra Curtis December 15, 2021 2 min read

Juan Lagaris pushed a few laps and Aguilas Cibinas beat the Stars 6-4 in the 2021-2022 Fall Winter Baseball Championship match played at Cibao Stadium in this city.

The victory went to Andy Peralta (3-0), while the reverse fell to Henry Sosa (0-2). The rescue came with Naftali Velez, the eighth of the campaign.

For the Eagles, Wendolyn Bautista started with one lap and two thirds of four strokes, round, transition and fan. He was followed by Edgar Escobar (1.1), Julian Fernandez (1.0), Luis Felipe Castillo (1.1), Peralta (1.2), Michael Token (1.0), Velez (1.0).

The stars put a number on the board in the first half with Jeremy Peña’s house running down left field.

The Eagles dominated the match at the bottom of the second half on Ramon Torres’ RBI two-stroke single with the bases loaded.

The Greens tied the score (2-2) in fourth place with one advantage over the left by Socrates Brito, Domingo Lipa scored and the runner was put down in the second in an attempt to extend the blow.

In the fifth inning, the Eagles advanced on the scoreboard for the Orlando Calixte game on the left field.

On the sixth, visitors made two runs to move forward on the scoreboard. The first was by a homerun by Leyba through the woods and the second by a high jump hit by Robinson Canó.

At the end of that episode, the Eagles, for the third time, again dominated with two rounds producing singles from Torres and Juan Lagaris, respectively.

On the eighth day, the homeowners made a sixth lap with one lap by Lagaris.

See also  Santiago Muñoz, in exchange for the signing of Newcastle United in England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Message for Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappe says he thirsts for ‘different cultures’

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ex-Formula 1 driver blasts Chico Perez: I don’t know how happy he is

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

McDonald’s recovers $105 million from ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Exclusive series “Líos de Familia” Dominican for Pantaya platform

December 16, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How many calories can you burn in 30 minutes of exercise? These are the five most effective exercises

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis