Baseball – Lagaris contributes to the Eagles’ victory over the Superstars

Juan Lagaris pushed a few laps and Aguilas Cibinas beat the Stars 6-4 in the 2021-2022 Fall Winter Baseball Championship match played at Cibao Stadium in this city.

The victory went to Andy Peralta (3-0), while the reverse fell to Henry Sosa (0-2). The rescue came with Naftali Velez, the eighth of the campaign.

For the Eagles, Wendolyn Bautista started with one lap and two thirds of four strokes, round, transition and fan. He was followed by Edgar Escobar (1.1), Julian Fernandez (1.0), Luis Felipe Castillo (1.1), Peralta (1.2), Michael Token (1.0), Velez (1.0).

The stars put a number on the board in the first half with Jeremy Peña’s house running down left field.

The Eagles dominated the match at the bottom of the second half on Ramon Torres’ RBI two-stroke single with the bases loaded.

The Greens tied the score (2-2) in fourth place with one advantage over the left by Socrates Brito, Domingo Lipa scored and the runner was put down in the second in an attempt to extend the blow.

In the fifth inning, the Eagles advanced on the scoreboard for the Orlando Calixte game on the left field.

On the sixth, visitors made two runs to move forward on the scoreboard. The first was by a homerun by Leyba through the woods and the second by a high jump hit by Robinson Canó.

At the end of that episode, the Eagles, for the third time, again dominated with two rounds producing singles from Torres and Juan Lagaris, respectively.

On the eighth day, the homeowners made a sixth lap with one lap by Lagaris.