Barcelona, ​​with a goal from Aubameyang, beat Real Sociedad in the first half in Anoeta for the Spanish League!

2022-04-21

Welcome, minute by minute, the Real Sociedad-Barcelona match in round 33. 45 + 1: End of the first half! Barcelona wins the minimum, thanks to a goal from Aubameyang, over Real Sociedad, who lost a tie in the last stage. An extra minute will be played in Anoeta! 43 ‘: Unbelievable How Forgiven Right! Sorloth assists the lone Isak who shoots a horrific header and misses an unbeatable opportunity to settle the match. 39′: Go! Once again, Barcelona ended the risk on a counter-attack with a powerful shot from the Gabonese striker who moved a little further from the right metal. 38′: Very close to Ferran Torres. Sew from the left to the far post shot by goalkeeper Remero to take the shot.

37′: Pique is not having a good time. He’s recently had a muscle issue and he’s been holding on to as hard as he can to avoid being replaced. 3. 4′: Sorloth’s header after Januzaj’s free kick was saved by the German Barcelona goalkeeper without problems! 25 minutes: Without much activity in poterías. Real Sociedad dominates but does not threaten Ter Stegen’s goal. 17‘: perverted, but Torres Fernando He was encouraged to make the visiting team’s fourth shot at San Sebastian. * First, Dembele missed a goal for one and hit the ball at the left post, where the ball went out and caught it. drythose from outside the region focused on Torres Fernando who pumped it oppa who headed the ball.

11 min: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Barcelona! Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did it. 0-1 to Zavenetta. 6′: Long shot from Frenkie de Jong, but that was Anoeta's first shot.

2′: Watch out! Ter Stegen is confident and shoots the ball at Isak’s feet after hard pressure. The ball goes near the right post. 1:34 pm: Actions begin in San Sebastian! La Real and Barcelona are already playing in the Spanish League. 1:28 pm: There’s a tribute in Anoeta! The Royal Society welcomes a legend Zorotoza With a pass from both teams. The return of Xavineta. The Barcelona He will play again this week after Monday’s stumble against Cadiz (0-1) left him with no options to fight for La Liga.

– case – time: 1:30 pm. Transmission: Sky Sports Confirmed lineups real community: I remember; Bengotexia, Zobeldia, Le Norman, Rico; Januzaj, Zubimendi, Merino, Rafinia; Isaac and Sorloth Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Dani Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Frenkie; de ​​Young, Jaffe; Dembele, Aubameyang and Ferran.