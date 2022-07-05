July 5, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Banreservas announces its Expohogar 2022 real estate exhibition

Banreservas announces its Expohogar 2022 real estate exhibition

Zera Pearson July 5, 2022 2 min read

Reserve Bank announced real estate exhibition Expohogar Banreserve 2022Which takes place throughout the month of July, with an interest rate starting from 9.81% and extensive facilities for customers.

During the exhibition, the bank arranged financing of up to 90% of the value of the house, with a payment term of up to 20 years and a flexible installment method. While for the SME sector, entrepreneurs will get 70% credit coverage for commercial premises and a tenure of 10 years for payment.

To pre-qualify, those interested can visit more than 300 offices the ban Throughout the territory, in addition to having various digital channels of the bank at your disposal to process financing, such as the call center of the ban, by calling 809-960-2121; Chat through . page the ban and institutional application, where they can chat And to be instructed by the business officials of the financial institution.

All Expohogar 2022 buyers will participate in the final raffle where they can win repayment of the loan or insurance fee for one year, plus get discounts at allied stores and other prizes.

It might interest you

Expohojar the ban It is implemented every year with the support of the real estate sector and citizens, in search of facilitating people’s access to their homes, encouraging small and medium businesses and contributing to reducing the housing deficit in the country.

The Bank has a large team of business officials to advise buyers, analyze and manage financing approval.

In addition to being able to select available housing units from major contractors and real estate developers across national geography, interested parties can manage the financing of ready-made homes sold by individuals and independent businesses.

See also  Bill and Melinda Gates sold all of their shares on Apple and Twitter before announcing the divorce

The leading newspapers in the Dominican Republic focused on general news and innovative journalism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

American multinational corporations face a problem with the rise of the dollar

July 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Take advantage of the good weather and do these maintenance services for your car

July 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

How to clean the MAF sensor in a car

July 3, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Banreservas announces its Expohogar 2022 real estate exhibition

July 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

LCDLF2: Laura Pozzo receives Zarbouni’s disdain at home | video

July 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

WhatsApp will allow users to hide their status when they are online

July 5, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

What to do if visa to USA is denied?

July 5, 2022 Winston Hale