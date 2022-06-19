Banilejo Mango Fair runs until Sunday

Banilejo Mango Exhibition, in its seventeenth edition, two years after the pandemic, continues to emerge in its traditional setting of Joaquin Sergio Inchastegui Cultural Square, In front of the Municipal Palace of Bani and throughout the inner area of ​​the Municipal Garden Marcus A. Cabral.

It was opened last year and will open its doors with all its showrooms and sales of more than 200 types of mangoes, supplies, handicrafts of all kinds, fast food, tasting competitions and eating mangoes until tomorrow, Sunday, the day it closes.

There is also a display and sale of equipment, Machines, mangoes and other ornamentals.

Local and foreign technicians give lectures and workshops on how to improve the production and quality of this attractive fruit.

Those who attend the fair from the early hours of the morning, Afternoon and evening also enjoy art shows and many other attractions.

This year, the specialty is the creation of children’s areas with games for children to enjoy.

This exhibition, which has been taking place since 2005, b Great enthusiasm and joy, summons a large and diverse audience that buys different kinds of mangoes that go, Depending on the variety from 60 and 80 pesos a dozen to 150 and 200 pesos.

They are also available in units of 10, 15 and 20 pesos, and some are sold at 2 x 25 pesos per unit, such as Mingolo, Ponteca, Crema de Oro, Banelego, Kent, and others.