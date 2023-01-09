Bad Bunny’s Lesson of Humility by Oscar Dillon | Offers

Action Bad Bunny During the New Year celebrations they continue to bring tails. After throwing a fan’s phone into the sea That he was approached to ask for a selfie prompted reactions even from his other colleagues in the entertainment world. This time it was the turn of the legendary Oscar de Leonwhich was highly critical.

The singer-songwriter, from Venezuela, spoke to the press upon his arrival in Merida, Mexicoas he will be part of a music festival in Yucatán and when he was asked a question about what happened with Bad Rabbit it was hard.

Singer of songs like “Lloraras” and “Detalles”among other things, He didn’t explicitly mention the urban music singer but he was clear when he talked about humility As a basic basis for maintaining a solid artistic career.

The Venezuelan will attend the Merida Festival (Photo: AFP)

Oscar Dillen gave advice to the bad bunny after his controversial work

“There are no secrets an artist can transcend, I just want to be humble with the audience, Be careful and honest at all times“He said in an interview with EFE, before his participation in the Merida Festival, when They consulted him about inappropriate behavior on the part of the artists This shines today.

“The artist owes himself to the public and the press, without you we can do nothing And on the other hand, you must understand that your work, like recordings and presentations, is important to have good behavior on the street and not make mistakes.The singer explained, during his visit to the southern state of Yucatan.

The salsa singer stressed that the artist should not discourage the audience, “You must not get angry, or have strange movements when they ask you to sign an autograph or take a picture”And He advised a Venezuelan who came to the capital of Yucatecan to give a concert, as part of the 481 year of founding of Merida.

Bad Bunny was angry at a fan he was recording and threw his cell phone into the sea

ÓSCAR D’LEN’S PROJECTS FOR THE FUTURE

Winner of Grammy Award, Golden Seagull and other awards in Latin Americadetail it He has many projects for 2023But he stressed that while the agenda arrives, he is preparing in every way.

“I must enthusiastically prepare myself to continue to please the public.”confirmed. He commented that his work is done with love, and confirmed that his band “It’s not like anything else, because we’re not a magazine, We play what the public demands of us, as we are always ready to satisfy them with any song“, I continued.