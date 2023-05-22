Bad Bunny joins Pepsi this ‘summer’

Pepsi And the global star Bad Bunny, inviting consumers across the country to “enjoy the summer” with three free months of Apple Music. Now fans can enjoy all Bad Bunny songs for free, plus a catalog of over 100 million songs on Apple Music, all summer long.

Play Summer offers unlimited access to the Apple Music catalog with the purchase of a limited number of PepsiCo beverages. Music lovers can search for the “Dale play al verano” show at bottles 20 ounces of PepsiCo wallet, all with QR code “Play Summer“ Apple Music is free for up to three months. Plus, every bottle will offer over 100,000 instant prizes and a chance to win weekly rides.

In 2022, Bad Bunny was announced as Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, recognizing the musician’s artistic excellence and influence on global culture.

“Summer is the season of the year that we are all waiting for, the season that gives us this heat, when we are looking for the beach, friends, good music and just having a good time,” the artist commented in a press release. “I’m excited to partner with Pepsi and Apple Music to bring more of what we love and unite us so much: music, with our ‘Play the Summer’ offering.”

“At Pepsi, we couldn’t be more excited to start this historic partnership with Apple Music and Bad Bunny. Both Pepsi and Apple Music have a long history in the music world, providing unique experiences for our fans,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s Director of Marketing. over the years, so it’s only fitting that we’ve joined forces to create “Play the Summer.” Bad Bunny is one of the biggest entertainers in the world and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Pepsi family. We’re so excited to offer fans unprecedented access to an array of musical experiences, plus Bad Bunny’s catalog all summer long! “

Offer available with any purchase of 20-ounce cans of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Mango, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Major Melon, Mountain Dew Spark, Mountain Dew Voltage, Starry, Starry Zero Sugar with a QR code of ” summer run“.