Bad Bunny appears in public for the first time after an incident with a fan – Metro Puerto Rico

For the first time since the incident earlier this year where he threw a fan’s cell phone in the Dominican Republic, Bad Bunny appeared at a public event Friday night when he attended a Los Angeles Lakers game. NBA.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was in the front row of the game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as the Lakers took on the Memphis Grizzlies. The Puerto Rican was captured by the paparazzi cameras despite the fact that he had his face covered as he usually does when he is at a public event.

Colombian singer Carol G was also front row at the party, and was photographed with her personal trainer, Puerto Rican Yarishna Ayala.

The last time Bad Bunny was seen in public, he had quite a bit of controversy for throwing a fan’s cell phone at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic. As seen in the video posted on social networks, the urban defender throws away the device of the young woman who was trying to take a picture with it while she was walking with a group of people who surrounded Puerto Rico.

After that, the artist posted a message on his social networks, in which he emphasized that the female act was “disrespectful.” Later, this post, posted on the social network Twitter, was deleted by the urban exponent.

“The person who comes to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always have my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will think of him for what he is, disrespect and treat him the same,” the reggaeton singer wrote.

Days later, Bad Bunny told his fans that he would be away from social media for a while by posting a message saying “You’ll miss me” in his Twitter bio. In addition to this, he made his Instagram account private with millions of followers.

Although he was already expected to take a break in this year 2023, it has already been announced that Puerto Rico will be one of the star artists that will be starring at the Coachella Festival that will be held in April.

During 2022, the artist released his record-breaking album “Un verano sin ti” on streaming platforms. In addition to doing his “Most Important Tour in the World” tour across the United States and Latin America.

The return of the Lakers ends the Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak

As for the matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies with a score of 122-121. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before edging out the Grizzlies, 15-7.

Dennis Schroeder completed a 3-point play with 7.6 seconds left on a steal, and the Los Angeles Lakers came from behind to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-121 Friday night, ending their 11-game winning streak.