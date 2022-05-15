Backstreet Boys and their concert at Tecate Emblema de CDMX: ‘Definitely epic’

Conclusion of the first day of activities in Tecate Logo Festival Corresponds to back to phases Backstreet boysthe boy band who, by the way, starred in one of the last mega events in Mexico City before being locked up due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As part of their DNA World Tour, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson danced their fans With their choreography and 90’s songs on the Tecate stage, the first day of festival activities concluded.

The American band put songs like “I Want It That Way”, “Show Me the meaning of Being Lonely” or “Quit Play Games” at the top of their music charts. Nearly thirty years later, he repeated that feat with “Don’t Breaking My Heart”, the theme for “DNA” (2019), his tenth studio album, which debuted at number one on the US charts and was listed on Billboard.

The Backstreet Boys included this song in their list of concerts in Mexico in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Their 25th anniversary celebration was postponed due to the pandemic itself, but it has continued this year, so they are back in Mexico City.

In their Instagram Stories, the band retweeted videos of their fans from their performance last night.Which included elaborate light shows and fireworks. In one of them he described his show as “absolutely epic”.

Watch videos of the Backstreet Boys show at CDMX here: