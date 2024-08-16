August 16, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Avon Talc Blamed for Cancer That Bankrupted Cosmetics Company

Avon Talc Blamed for Cancer That Bankrupted Cosmetics Company

Zera Pearson August 16, 2024 1 min read


Talc was used to make cosmetics.
Credits: iStock

On Tuesday, August 13, the famous cosmetics store “Avon” announced its bankruptcy. The company said, in a press release, that this would be done in order to resolve its procedures and various lawsuits it faces, due to causing cancer among its consumers.

by: Herald

The lawsuits they are facing have taken place in the US offices, however, the company also said in the statement that it is seeking to restructure its sales system, which has gained popularity because it is sold door-to-door with the help of catalogs.

What is avon talcum powder that causes cancer?

The talc implicated in the company’s bankruptcy was used in the manufacture of face powders and eye shadows, local media reported. The products were made using the mineral talc, which has been closely linked to the development of cancer.

Face powders and shadows could be made using this talc.

Avon has received about 200 lawsuits over the use of these products, but so far it has not been determined which products may be contaminated with this talc and whether there is a problem in the United States or if these products are imported around the world.

To read more, click here.

See also  Lincoln Road, Miami Beach's open-air mall, is opening new business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport.
1 min read

An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport.

August 16, 2024 Zera Pearson
The Dominican Republic’s transportation system is unifying its offer for payments using bank cards.
2 min read

The Dominican Republic’s transportation system is unifying its offer for payments using bank cards.

August 15, 2024 Zera Pearson
Tesla Cybertruck can now be booked in Mexico: How much does it cost?
3 min read

Tesla Cybertruck can now be booked in Mexico: How much does it cost?

August 15, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Yankees adjust roster for Jose Trevino’s return to MLB in 2024
2 min read

Yankees adjust roster for Jose Trevino’s return to MLB in 2024

August 16, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Moon clock: An international group of astronomers has agreed that one should be created.
3 min read

Moon clock: An international group of astronomers has agreed that one should be created.

August 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
After submitting the interim report, the United Nations reiterated its call for transparency in Venezuela and requested the publication of electoral records.
3 min read

After submitting the interim report, the United Nations reiterated its call for transparency in Venezuela and requested the publication of electoral records.

August 16, 2024 Phyllis Ward
According to Nicolas Maduro, the US is threatening to deport Venezuelan immigrants
2 min read

According to Nicolas Maduro, the US is threatening to deport Venezuelan immigrants

August 16, 2024 Winston Hale