Avon Talc Blamed for Cancer That Bankrupted Cosmetics Company





On Tuesday, August 13, the famous cosmetics store “Avon” announced its bankruptcy. The company said, in a press release, that this would be done in order to resolve its procedures and various lawsuits it faces, due to causing cancer among its consumers.

by: Herald

The lawsuits they are facing have taken place in the US offices, however, the company also said in the statement that it is seeking to restructure its sales system, which has gained popularity because it is sold door-to-door with the help of catalogs.

What is avon talcum powder that causes cancer?

The talc implicated in the company’s bankruptcy was used in the manufacture of face powders and eye shadows, local media reported. The products were made using the mineral talc, which has been closely linked to the development of cancer.

Avon has received about 200 lawsuits over the use of these products, but so far it has not been determined which products may be contaminated with this talc and whether there is a problem in the United States or if these products are imported around the world.

