Austrian Foreign Minister Karl Nahammer held a meeting in Moscow on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which they discussed the conflict situation in Ukraine.

Read also: Russia rejects the unscrupulous rule of the United States

According to Nehamer, during his conversation with the head of the Russian state, he had a direct, frank and stern dialogue about the facts and consequences of the military operation on the Ukrainian territory.

Nehamer became the first head of government of an EU member state to meet with Putin since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Prior to this meeting, the Austrian Foreign Minister held talks in Kyiv with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the dialogue with Putin, the head of the Austrian government told the Russian president that EU sanctions will continue as long as Russia does not stop its operations in Ukraine.

According to Nahamer, the Russian leader reported alleged violations committed by Russian forces on Ukrainian territory.

Earlier, the foreign minister’s office said it had asked Putin to stop the special operation in Ukraine.

The talks in Novo-Ogaryovo took place in a closed format, without filming a protocol from the very beginning and without approaching the leaders to the press. The conversation lasted about an hour and a half.