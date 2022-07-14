July 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Augmented reality: Medical students simulate with holographic patients | technology

Augmented reality: Medical students simulate with holographic patients | technology

Zera Pearson July 14, 2022 1 min read

Medical students at the University of Cambridge have a new mixed reality training system called Holocinarios to replace actors in simulations, Reuters reports.

The new training system was developed by Cambridge University Hospital and Los Angeles-based technology company GigXR, and serves as a platform for students to study with 3D patients.

This reality allows students to assess patients’ symptoms and determine the best way to treat them, without ever setting foot in the hospital. All students can access these patients online and also work on training other doctors.

Read also: Apple is preparing a new augmented reality device

Aaron Gupta, Director of Postgraduate Education at Cambridge University Hospitals, explained, “The stereotype of an asthma patient is tested in such a way that the patient gets better, if not, if you treat them the right way. The patient will deteriorate.”

In this version, The teacher can change the patient’s response or introduce complications in real timeIn order for students to have a better response ability.

GDA / Weather / Colombia

See also  Ciudad Real College of Chemical Sciences and Technology Relives, as well as in Person, Its Sponsor's Celebration - University News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The study supports the usefulness of a mobile application for patients with endometriosis

July 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The turnstiles have been activated in the college

July 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Benasque Science Center will bring together 80 experts in quantum physics

July 13, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Deir al-Qamar: How and when to see the full moon of July, the biggest and brightest moon of the year

July 14, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Augmented reality: Medical students simulate with holographic patients | technology

July 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The strongest candidates to lead the national teams

July 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Two years after the outbreak of the epidemic, air traffic collapsed

July 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward