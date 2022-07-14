Augmented reality: Medical students simulate with holographic patients | technology

Medical students at the University of Cambridge have a new mixed reality training system called Holocinarios to replace actors in simulations, Reuters reports.

The new training system was developed by Cambridge University Hospital and Los Angeles-based technology company GigXR, and serves as a platform for students to study with 3D patients.

This reality allows students to assess patients’ symptoms and determine the best way to treat them, without ever setting foot in the hospital. All students can access these patients online and also work on training other doctors.

Aaron Gupta, Director of Postgraduate Education at Cambridge University Hospitals, explained, “The stereotype of an asthma patient is tested in such a way that the patient gets better, if not, if you treat them the right way. The patient will deteriorate.”

In this version, The teacher can change the patient’s response or introduce complications in real timeIn order for students to have a better response ability.

GDA / Weather / Colombia