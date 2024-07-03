Attention! WhatsApp will not work on more than 30 mobile phones starting July

WhatsAppOne of the world’s most popular messaging apps has announced an update to its terms of use that will affect dozens of mobile devices.

As of July 1, 2024, 35 devices From well-known brands like Apple, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Motorola, and Samsung, It will no longer be compatible with the app. This is because these models will not be able to receive updates or security patches, compromising their functionality and security.

Why is WhatsApp no ​​longer compatible with these devices?

The main reason for this decision is that the affected devices It does not comply with the latest security measures and has limitations in its functionality. To support current WhatsApp requirements.

The company conducts an annual analysis to determine which devices and software are the oldest and have the least number of users, and based on that, decides to stop support.

“Every year we analyze which devices and software are older and have fewer users,” WhatsApp said in an official statement.

How do you know if your device is compatible with WhatsApp?

To check if your device will still be compatible with WhatsApp, you must ensure that it meets the following requirements:

* Appearance memory: Android OS 5.0 or higher.

* iPhone: iOS 12 or later.

WhatsApp will notify affected users through the app, reminding them to update their devices before the app stops working on them.

List of mobile phones that will not be compatible with WhatsApp in July

Here is a list of devices that will no longer receive support starting July 1, 2024:

Samsung

*Galaxy Ace Plus

*Galaxy Core

*Galaxy Express 2

*The Great Galaxy

*Galaxy Note 3

* Galaxy S3 mini

*Galaxy S4 Active

*Galaxy S4 Mini

*Galaxy S4 Zoom

Motorola

*Moto G

*Moto X

Manzana

* Iphone 5

* iPhone 6

* iPhone 6s

* iPhone 6s Plus

*iPhone SE

Huawei

* P6 S climbs

* G525 ascent

*Huawei C199

*Huawei GX1s

*Huawei Y625

Lenovo

*Lenovo 46600

*Lenovo A858T

*Lenovo P70

*Lenovo S890

Sony

* Xperia Z1

* Xperia E3

LG

* Optimus 4X HD

* Optimus G

* Optimus G Pro

* Optimus L7

What to do if your cell phone is on the list of phones that will remain without WhatsApp?

If your device is listed as no longer supported, it is a good idea to consider upgrading to a newer model that meets the operating system requirements listed above. This will allow you to continue using WhatsApp without problems and ensure that you have all the necessary updates and security patches.

Additionally, before the app stops working on these devices, WhatsApp will send a notification to affected users. This notification will serve as a reminder to update your devices or consider purchasing a new device that supports the latest OS versions.

