Atlas vs America • Live Highlights • Round 9 • Clausura 2023

game over!
Atlas and America shared points at Jalisco Stadium. The red and black team came from least to most and got a point. Coapa left the desire to be a championship sub-captain.
84′ Win or die
The last minutes of the match. Both teams are looking for the three points.
67′ Goooooooooooal from Atlas
Hivo Lozano scores again for Atlas. Red and black equal score.
62 ‘Wake up the fox
Atlas starts to get the ball rolling, however, as he looks for America’s fault for being able to do damage.
52′ They went all out
America came out with everything in the first minutes of the second half. He already had three serious plays.
The second half begins!
Both teams had 15 minutes to readjust to seek victory in these 45 minutes. Atlas and the American eleven are not moving.
The first half is over!
Atlas goes to rest with a goal against; In the second half, he will look for a tie.
47′ Gooooooooooooooooool from Atlas
Lozano free kick and score a wonderful goal. Goalkeeper Jimenez had nothing left to do. Red and black team opponent.
39′ gooooooooooooool from America
Henry Martin scores the second goal of the night. Atlas is a disaster on his defensive side.
31′ gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo from America
Jonathan Rodriguez hit it with a right foot and Camilo Vargas had nothing to do before a shot that carried a lot of power.
30′ can’t find a place
America is love and the master of the party. He has the ball more, but he needs to go deeper. Atlas can’t find how to hold the ball to do damage.
20′ America, a little better
Coapa’s team starts to show interesting things. He already had a serious run-in with Henry Martin.
10 & # 39; The game stuck very well
So far the party hasn’t finished blowing up. Both teams are very careful
The match begins!
Atlas ends his losing streak without a victory. America wants to score points and move to second place in the table.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Historical! Pedro Truglio achieved his 100th victory as head coach of Olimpia
Gualaceo SC and a new “palace” for Barcelona: Azuayos defeats the Canaries on the first date of the 2023 Professional League | National Championship | sports
Mercilessly! Platense insults Villanueva and continues his unstoppable speed in the Clausura 2023 of the Promotion League.