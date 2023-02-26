February 27, 2023

Atlas vs America • Live Highlights • Round 9 • Clausura 2023

Cassandra Curtis February 26, 2023 2 min read

game over!

Atlas and America shared points at Jalisco Stadium. The red and black team came from least to most and got a point. Coapa left the desire to be a championship sub-captain.

84′ Win or die

The last minutes of the match. Both teams are looking for the three points.

67′ Goooooooooooal from Atlas

Hivo Lozano scores again for Atlas. Red and black equal score.

62 ‘Wake up the fox

Atlas starts to get the ball rolling, however, as he looks for America’s fault for being able to do damage.

52′ They went all out

America came out with everything in the first minutes of the second half. He already had three serious plays.

The second half begins!

Both teams had 15 minutes to readjust to seek victory in these 45 minutes. Atlas and the American eleven are not moving.

The first half is over!

Atlas goes to rest with a goal against; In the second half, he will look for a tie.

47′ Gooooooooooooooooool from Atlas

Lozano free kick and score a wonderful goal. Goalkeeper Jimenez had nothing left to do. Red and black team opponent.

39′ gooooooooooooool from America

Henry Martin scores the second goal of the night. Atlas is a disaster on his defensive side.

31′ gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo from America

Jonathan Rodriguez hit it with a right foot and Camilo Vargas had nothing to do before a shot that carried a lot of power.

20′ America, a little better

Coapa’s team starts to show interesting things. He already had a serious run-in with Henry Martin.

10 & # 39; The game stuck very well

So far the party hasn’t finished blowing up. Both teams are very careful

The match begins!

Atlas ends his losing streak without a victory. America wants to score points and move to second place in the table.

