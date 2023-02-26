Atlas vs America • Live Highlights • Round 9 • Clausura 2023

game over! Atlas and America shared points at Jalisco Stadium. The red and black team came from least to most and got a point. Coapa left the desire to be a championship sub-captain.

84′ Win or die The last minutes of the match. Both teams are looking for the three points.

67′ Goooooooooooal from Atlas Hivo Lozano scores again for Atlas. Red and black equal score.

62 ‘Wake up the fox Atlas starts to get the ball rolling, however, as he looks for America’s fault for being able to do damage.

52′ They went all out America came out with everything in the first minutes of the second half. He already had three serious plays.

The second half begins! Both teams had 15 minutes to readjust to seek victory in these 45 minutes. Atlas and the American eleven are not moving.

The first half is over! Atlas goes to rest with a goal against; In the second half, he will look for a tie.

47′ Gooooooooooooooooool from Atlas Lozano free kick and score a wonderful goal. Goalkeeper Jimenez had nothing left to do. Red and black team opponent.

39′ gooooooooooooool from America Henry Martin scores the second goal of the night. Atlas is a disaster on his defensive side.

31′ gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo from America Jonathan Rodriguez hit it with a right foot and Camilo Vargas had nothing to do before a shot that carried a lot of power.

30′ can’t find a place America is love and the master of the party. He has the ball more, but he needs to go deeper. Atlas can’t find how to hold the ball to do damage. See also Huge booster! America found its luxury suite after signing a great performance

20′ America, a little better Coapa’s team starts to show interesting things. He already had a serious run-in with Henry Martin.

10 & # 39; The game stuck very well So far the party hasn’t finished blowing up. Both teams are very careful