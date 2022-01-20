Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona tied in San Mames in the King’s Cup

20-01-2022

70th minute: Tough midfield match. Neither Barcelona nor Athletic managed to bring the danger in the last few minutes. 62nd minute: Nico Williams focused in the direction of his brother Inaki, who finished first with his right foot and the ball passed very close to the goal. 60th minute: Ansu Fati and Frenkie De Jong enter Barcelona. Exit Gavi and Jutglà. 57th minute: Athletic 1-1 Barcelona. With this mark, the game will go into extra time. minute 51: He entered Bilbao’s great character, Inaki Williams, and left Sunset injured. 47th minute: The first change in Barcelona, ​​Nico Gonzalez enters and Abdi leaves. 46th minute: The second half begins between Barcelona and Athletic in San Mamés.

minute 45 + 2: At the end of the first half, Barcelona tied 1-1 with Atleti in the round of 16 of the King’s Cup. 45th minute: Two more are added. 45th minute: A massive save from Ter Stegen, headed by Danny Garcia. Barcelona was saved again. minute 44: A fatal mistake in Barcelona’s exit and Pique saved Barcelona with a sweeper that prevented Sansett’s shot in front of the goal. 42nd minute: Pique has managed to recover and will continue in the match. Rain is also present in San Mamés. minute 41: A powerful kick takes Gerard Pique after a corner kick. He sought medical help after colliding with two Bilbao players. 36th minute: Athletic Club 1-1 Barcelona. Remember that the King’s Cup Round of 16 duel is one match. minute 31: A powerful cross from Nico Williams and Ter Stegen made an amazing save with an extension. See also PSG will not be happy with Keylor Navas. Donnarumma will take ownership minute 29: The first yellow card in the match is for Dani Garcia from Athletic. minute 28: UUUFFF…Barcelona was saved after a header from Munyen after a cross from the right flanked by Nico Williams. Minute 20: GOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO from Barcelona, ​​Ferran Torres hits a powerful shot into the far corner of goalkeeper Agirrezabala. 1-1 is the score.

Minute 10: Barcelona is still at the bottom of the scoreboard against Athletic. minute 2: GOOOOOOOOOOOL For Athletic Bilbao, Iker Munia made 1-0 against Barcelona before reaching the second minute of the match. With specified minced.

minute 1: The match begins in San Mamés between Athletic and Barcelona for the King’s Cup. 2:25 pm: Both clubs go out to the San Mamés stadium. Barcelona will seek the pass to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Confirmed lineups: Athlete: Agirizabala. Yuri, Vivian, Inigo Martinez, De Marcos; Dani Garcia, Vesga, Nico Williams, Muniain; Sunset and Raul Garcia.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen Alves, Araujo, Pique, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Jaffe, Badri, Eternal; Ferran Torres and Jutglá.

2:05 pm: There are already confirmed lineups for both clubs.