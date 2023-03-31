At least 35 people were killed when they fell into an underground well in an Indian temple

(CNN) – At least 35 people died Thursday after falling down stairs at a Hindu temple in central India after the floor covering collapsed, according to local officials.

The incident took place at the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jalilal Temple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh state. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said the well cap had collapsed “due to the heavy load” on the summit.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra initially said on Thursday that 19 people had been rescued from the well, though two died later. She added that water was being pumped from the step well to assist in rescue efforts. Stepwells are large wells or reservoirs with steps leading down to the water level.

Later that night, a senior district official, Illiyaraja Te, told reporters that they had recovered 35 bodies, with one person still missing and 16 injured.

“There are many cracks. Once we have removed the sediment, we will do another round of searches.” The military, as well as federal and state disaster response teams, are involved in the rescue operation.

“Despite all efforts, we could not save many lives,” Chauhan said, adding that he has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Videos and photos from the rescue show a large hole in the ground below the temple, with people climbing a ladder to the roof as authorities pull ropes. A metal wire structure can be seen hanging on the edge, which seems to have given way; Outside, anxious crowds gathered outside the temple, and the authorities carried the wounded on stretchers.

This Thursday was Rama Navami, a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, often marked by devotees visiting temples and performing hymns or religious hymns.

Images from the Endor temple show items scattered on the ground near the crater, including candles, offerings, and sweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims and their families on Thursday, tweeting that he was “deeply hurt” by the incident. “The state government is leading the rescue and relief work at a rapid pace,” he said.

Chauhan said the injured and the families of the dead would receive compensation from the government.

– CNN’s Ria Mogul contributed to reporting.