Astronomy UdeC strengthens ties with the Chinese Academy of Sciences

Fantastic visit received Department of Astronomy at the University of Concepcionwith the arrival of representatives Center for Astronomy in South America of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. the reason? Introducing the facilities Astronomical Instruments Center (CePIA) and strengthening linkages in technology development and collaborative issues.

In addition, the cooperation between the two institutions is related to Leighton Chagnantor telescope (LCT), the huge telescope separated in Hawaii And wait to get into the country.

