Astronauts Stranded in Space | ‘They Knew This Mission Might Not Be Perfect’: NASA Delays Decision on How to Get Starliner Crew Back to Earth

Image source, Reuters Photo caption, Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore left for space on June 5 and are expected back eight days later.

NASA has again delayed a decision on how to bring two American astronauts stranded in space on Boeing’s troubled Starliner mission back to Earth.

The US space agency said at a news conference on Wednesday that it will make a decision by the end of August.

NASA’s chief astronaut, Joe Haise, said astronauts love Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore “They embark on missions with full awareness of the different scenarios and outcomes that could become reality.”

He added that astronauts undergo rigorous training to ensure they are mentally and physically prepared to face the challenges that may arise on any mission.

“This mission was a test flight,” he added. They knew this mission might not be ideal.“, detained.

“Human spaceflight is inherently risky, and as astronauts, we accept it as part of our job,” he said.

NASA also said the astronauts were in “very good” condition and were headed into space in preparation for a risky mission.

Space agency officials also noted that Space suits for astronauts are not suitable. For use in alternative spacecraft that could be used if Starliner It is considered unsafe.

Williams and Wilmore traveled on June 5 to International Space Station (ISS), and is expected to return in eight days.

But the Starliner spacecraft ran into trouble when five of its thrusters, which help it maneuver, stopped as it approached the International Space Station.

In addition, it lost helium, which drives fuel into the propulsion system.

These problems mean that Williams and Wilmore will have to remain on the International Space Station while engineers conduct a high-level technical review.

The alternative to your return is to use the ship. SpaceX Which will be launched in the last quarter of this year.

But they are likely to fly on a SpaceX flight in early 2025.

The latter will turn An eight-day mission on an eight-month journey..

Difficulties of change

Image source, Getty Images Photo caption, Boeing says it has every confidence that its spacecraft will be able to safely transport astronauts.

Changing the way astronauts return to Earth is no easy task.

Authorities said the astronauts’ spacesuits were not interchangeable.

If they return on a SpaceX flight this year, they will travel without SpaceX’s spacesuits, which could pose additional risks.

And if they fly on a flight in early 2025, there will be time to hand out the appropriate allowances.

Simon Barber, a space scientist at the Open University, told the BBC that in both cases he sees the return. [una nave de] “SpaceX.”

“There seem to be decision makers at NASA who are not convinced that a safe return can be ensured,” he said.

Boeing He has repeatedly said he has full confidence that Starliner can return the astronauts safely.

At a conference call on Wednesday, officials confirmed that “significant discussion” is underway at NASA about how to return the crew.

The agency said it was also "confident" that the Starliner would be able to bring astronauts back and that they would not need to return on a SpaceX vehicle.

Boeing and SpaceX have won multi-million dollar contracts from NASA to provide commercial spaceflight for astronauts.

So far, SpaceX has sent nine crewed flights into space for NASA, but this is Boeing’s first crewed mission.

It would be a blow to Boeing if the astronauts were forced to return on the SpaceX spacecraft, wearing SpaceX spacesuits.

NASA officials also said they had sought advice from outside propulsion experts to analyze data from the troubled craft.

NASA will continue analysis before making a decision.