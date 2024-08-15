August 16, 2024

Astronauts Stranded in Space | ‘They Knew This Mission Might Not Be Perfect’: NASA Delays Decision on How to Get Starliner Crew Back to Earth

Roger Rehbein August 15, 2024 3 min read

Image source, Reuters

Photo caption, Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore left for space on June 5 and are expected back eight days later.

NASA has again delayed a decision on how to bring two American astronauts stranded in space on Boeing’s troubled Starliner mission back to Earth.

The US space agency said at a news conference on Wednesday that it will make a decision by the end of August.

NASA’s chief astronaut, Joe Haise, said astronauts love Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore “They embark on missions with full awareness of the different scenarios and outcomes that could become reality.”

He added that astronauts undergo rigorous training to ensure they are mentally and physically prepared to face the challenges that may arise on any mission.

