Artur Beterbiev defeats Bivol and becomes the undisputed champion

Artur Beterbiev defeated Dmitry Bivol by majority decision to become the holder of all four light heavyweight (175 lbs) belts.

Artur Beterbiev He has since become the first undisputed light heavyweight world champion Roy Jones Jr (24 years ago) by winning by majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 116-112) on Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev overcame the odds and achieved his first victory by decision, because all his previous victories were by knockout.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Although Bivol showed harmonious, dancing, fast and strategically planned boxing, sometimes even daring to exchange blows against his boxer, Beterbiev was able to turn the fate of the fight around in the final rounds.

Beterbiev’s victory is a recognition of his courage to never give up, knowledge of how to manage a fight and his ambition to accept win or lose everything against a more experienced but younger opponent. Bivol sought to prolong the fight at all timesHowever, as if he were a great connoisseur of emotions, he gave the audience exciting moments, while Beterbiev tirelessly looked for ways to shorten the fight.

In the first round, Bivol surprised when he stayed to fight Beterbiev for ring position. Bivol was aggressive, tagging in and then unleashing powerful strikes. Beterbiev let him show off like any hunter, and when he found an opening, he unleashed a right hand that sent Bivol reeling.

In the second round, Bivol was more cautious. He did not eat cheese so as not to fall into the trap, he stayed at a distance, constantly moving so as not to be a fixed target and avoid the exchange, but the surprise in the third was that he forgot Beterbiev’s punch and came out better from it. The exchange, and he managed to land a dry right hand on the Russian-Canadian’s face.

Beterbiev did not feel comfortable. He threw quite a few punches in his quest for accuracy. In the fifth round, Beterbiev started to press a little more and hit his body to deny Bivol his mobility. In the sixth bivol, he began to show signs of fatigue, while Beterbiev crossed the distance and tried to catch him with the ropes.

It was time for air management and both fighters did it very well. Bivol sought to halt Beterbiev’s momentum by removing himMeanwhile, Beterbiev wanted to toughen the punishment because time had become his enemy.

In the final three rounds, Bivol stuck to his strategy, but the judges punished him, opting for Beterbiev’s desperate initiative in search of the knockout to complete the comeback. toAlthough it was not a clear victory for the Russian-Canadian, he took home the top prizeHe took the titles and left Bivol demanding a fair rematch.