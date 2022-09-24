Artistic image of Rosalia raising the temperature in a swimsuit

Rosalia He reaps success everywhere. “Bizcochito” and “Despecha” are two of the most listened to songs in different parts of the world. The artist has received 9 nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, and after Bad Bunny, is the artist who has appeared in more categories at the awards ceremony. His album “Motomami” competed in the Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album ratings.

“Today I wake up very happy!!!! Thank you for the nine nominations at the Latin Grammys and for the second shows that were shown at Radio City Hall which I enjoyed so much. New York, the most believable city in the world, thank you so much for loving “Wrote Rosalia on their social networks.

Related news

Let’s remember that the artist has two novels Instagram: The official app that has more than 22 million followers, the one who made it public not long ago with user “holamotomami”. The latter is not known to everyone and has about 400 thousand followers, which is a few for a singer in this category.

Rosalia is happy to be nominated for a Latin Grammy Award. Source: Instagram @ rosalia.vt

in the last hours, Rosalia He posted a picture on his personal account in which he sees himself standing from the front from the neck to the thighs. The singer looks wet, probably just got out of the pool, and is wearing a black swimsuit. Although some followers allowed themselves to doubt whether it was she, since her face was not seen, revealed by the tattoo on her left leg.

Rosalia comes out of the pool. Source: Instagram @holamotomami

The post on the webcam has exceeded 78K likes and 590 comments. Motomami I love ‘Raul’, ‘Mother If You Ask Me’ andRosalie He released the album with rauw’ some of the letters he received, many of which alluded to his partner, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.