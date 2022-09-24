September 24, 2022

Artistic image of Rosalia raising the temperature in a swimsuit

September 24, 2022

Rosalia He reaps success everywhere. “Bizcochito” and “Despecha” are two of the most listened to songs in different parts of the world. The artist has received 9 nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, and after Bad Bunny, is the artist who has appeared in more categories at the awards ceremony. His album “Motomami” competed in the Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album ratings.

“Today I wake up very happy!!!! Thank you for the nine nominations at the Latin Grammys and for the second shows that were shown at Radio City Hall which I enjoyed so much. New York, the most believable city in the world, thank you so much for loving “Wrote Rosalia on their social networks.

