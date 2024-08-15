Arrests made in connection with the release of detainees.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the scammers made the victims believe that their relatives would be free if they handed over the money and if they did not, they threatened to report them.

The prosecutor’s office reported that eight people were arrested and charged with fraud and blackmailing several victims with a false promise to release their relatives deprived of their freedom by the regime.

According to the tax report, these crimes were committed through a group on a social networking site, in which the accused offered to be released in exchange for money that never materialized.

The prosecutor in the case said the main suspect and leader of this criminal structure has been identified as Mateo Sebastian P., a Salvadoran whose last registered location is Colombia.

In addition, it was detailed that he contacted victims and asked them for sums ranging from $2,000 to $25,000 to secure the release of their loved ones detained under the emergency regime.

Investigations revealed that the funds collected were deposited into various bank accounts in El Salvador, from where they were later sent to Colombia.

The prosecutor’s office carried out house raids in search of evidence. Photo / Courtesy FGR

That is why the tax authorities arrested several people during the early hours of Wednesday and carried out raids in the neighborhoods of Zacamel, Mejicanos, San Salvador, Cuscatancingo, San Martin and La Libertad.

The suspects include people who facilitated the use of their bank accounts so that victims could deposit the money demanded by the alleged scammers.

Furthermore, they allegedly threatened them that if they did not deliver what was agreed upon, they would report them to the police and that they would also be detained in the system.

FGR will coordinate with international authorities to arrest Mateo Sebastian P., in Colombia.

