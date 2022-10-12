Nothing makes us happier than finding a midweek vacation and On October 12, 2022 he is. So we don’t care hunter moon Already caught us away and this moon phases Already started Orientation of the satellite to the last quarterToday is a holiday, and that means it horoscope predictions would be favorable (or at least that is how we would interpret it) and Nothing can be with any sign of the zodiac.

If you want to know what the stars have in store for you, don't miss the predictions in Your horoscope on October 12, 2022 For Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.









Aries on October 12th

If you want to make a change in your life, take advantage of this moment because you are so charming and luck walks by your side, helping you take charge of your life. Your attractiveness and ability to observe everything from a completely different angle from other people will make you very attractive. The moon in the waning quarter helps you recover if you have experienced a pit in your health.

Taurus on October 12

The waning moon phase leads you to success. It’s time to take on new challenges or issues related to your past to solve them and focus on the present. Your warm and receptive attitude will strengthen relationships, allowing you to meet new people, and you can live experiences from which you will get a lot.

Gemini on October 12th

If you have an important conversation pending, take advantage of the fact that Mercury is very good and it will help the dialogue flow and you can come to agreements. Thanks to the Moon in its waning phase, you will have good chances to find or strengthen love and resolve conflicts. You will be very spontaneous, extroverted, and like to enjoy life.

Cancer horoscope 12 october

The field of friendships is greatly favored by the Moon in the last quarter and friends will give great support, encourage and encourage you to grow and achieve something that seemed almost impossible to you. The moon will protect your interests and give you an allure that does not go unnoticed. Everything you do in those days will be blessed by the stars.

Leo on October 12th

It’s a good time to do something new that separates you from the monotony and adds a touch of color to your life. The moon in the waning quarter favors your work and money and the possibility of resuming a project that will bring you economic benefits may surface. In your love life, the little details and attention will be more important to you than ever before.

Virgo on October 12th

The moon in the waning quarter favors everything related to communication and travel. It is a good time to clear misunderstandings and connect with people who can be very positive for you. Some feelings you thought were already overcome may come back to you to resolve once and for all. Finances will go well if you keep your feet on the ground.

Libra on October 12th

Luck accompanies you, and if you have something, you will think critically about it. As if that were not enough, the moon in the waning quarter will make all your talents appear so that you stand out wherever you are and get what you want.

Scorpio on October 12

You may feel stressed and feel like you can’t give more of yourself. You need to put your thoughts in order and realize what is important and what is not. Try to stay in the background because there is a lot of envy around you. Don’t air your plans and wear white quartz to protect yourself.

Sagittarius October 12th

Circumstances around you may not allow you to feel secure or financially stable, but the moon in the last quarter coordinates your life and protects you so that your actions are on the right track and you are clear that nothing is impossible with you. Friends, who are important to you, can be a source of stress. Remove iron from things.

Capricorn on October 12

There may be something endless to solve that confuses you, but you will find the support and strength you need in your family environment, which is most favored by the Moon in the last quarter. Take advantage and try to relax and find moments of calm and serenity that will allow you to restore harmony. New stimuli may come to your love life.

Aquarius on October 12

You may have some anxiety that makes you feel unsettled, with mood swings and a fear of something unexpected, but the last quarter moon can bring the changes you need in your life. Do not remove the past and focus on the present; It’s time to turn the page. The arrival of new opportunities will give a boost to your economy.

Pisces October 12th

The astral energy you receive is favorable, but you may feel excited with many fluctuations. You have to be more flexible because the level of self-demand is so high that nothing is enough for you. The moon in the last quarter encourages you to think and face your fears.