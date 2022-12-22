Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar, but Brazil is still at the top of the FIFA rankings

The Brazilians surrendered at the feet of Lionel Messi 1:00

(CNN Spanish) – In Argentina, the title is still celebrated at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where Lionel Messi captained a team that went from least to greatest and achieved an unquestionable victory after defeating France on penalties, in what many consider the best finish. Ever.

However, Albiceleste is not driving The new FIFA rankingWho was known today Thursday: The team led by Lionel Scaloni rose from fourth to second place and was behind Brazil, who were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Croatia.

FIFA explained in the report that if Argentina had defeated France in the final match in Qatar in normal time, they would have been in the ranking. Specifically, the world’s runner-up completes the podium.

The other two World Cup semi-finalists in Qatar, Croatia and Morocco shine in the most important rise in the FIFA rankings: the Europeans have moved up 5 places to finish seventh, while the Africans, who made history by finishing among the top four. For the first time in history, they moved up 11 places to 11th.

Belgium, who finished second in the standings, dropped two places after being eliminated in the World Cup group stage, in what was one of the tournament’s biggest disappointments.

While Croatia was the only team to break into the top ten, Denmark suffered the consequences of being knocked out in the group stage by Qatar and dropped from eighth to 18th.

After the first places, the FIFA rating offers some more curious data. For example, Saudi Arabia, which made one of the biggest coups in the World Cup by defeating Argentina in the first match of Group C, advanced two places to occupy the forty-ninth place, but it is almost equal to Burkina Faso, which was in the 50th place after obtaining four places. Africans have not even qualified for the World Cup.

The next FIFA ranking update will be published on April 6th.