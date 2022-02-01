Argentina criticizes Depo Martinez’s position | Nacho Gonzalez, Scaloni and the goalkeeper’s anxiety | national teams

The Argentine national team will face Colombia on Tuesday in Cordoba, in the 16th match of the South American qualifiers. Argentina is already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but it will be a referee for the coffee growers.

Emiliano “Depo” Martinez will be against Argentina. Who got the starting position thanks to his saves and his influence in difficult moments. Specifically against Colombia, Dibo showed another side of his personality, trying to pressure the opponent by talking to him and making him nervous.

Thus, in Argentina they are already very critical of Martinez’s gestures, as they feel that his personality is overflowing. Against Chile, he had false starts before the match which sparked controversy in his country.

“We have to lower the decibel a little bit. It may happen that the hotel runs out of water or there are delays, things are not always on purpose,” said coach Lionel Scaloni after they did not have a good time in Chile and Debo complained on social media. mentioned.

The last to talk about Martinez was former goalkeeper Ignacio Gonzalez. “Nacho” in statements to Sports TyC, Be warned that “Dibu” “goes a little over”. Little by little the character eats it. He should go back to being the person from the start and I think he knows that.”

Diego Cagna, a guest on the Argentine channel, added: “You have to tell him to stop a little bit too. This is the Argentine national team. Sometimes you don’t realize when you grow up.