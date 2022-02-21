Araceli Arambola, the mother of Luis Miguel’s children, wore transparencies that paralyzed webs

Mexican Arasili Arambola She is one of the most popular actresses in the Aztec country who not only showed her great talent in acting but also in singing, with which she conquered thousands of people with her beautiful voice. In addition, the beautiful blonde was in a relationship with the singer Luis MiguelWith whom he has two children, his popularity is increasing.

Currently, the actress is experiencing an exceptional presence both professionally and personally. Returning to the stage in the second half of last year, the Mexican has shown that her talent remains untouched since every time a performance ends, her fans applaud and praise the entire cast. This is why their official accounts are full of information about their new business at the beginning of the year.

.’s ex-partner Luis Miguel stars side by side Mauricio Ochmann And the Anastasia Acosta, the play Why do men love bitches. This wonderful theatrical performance takes place in different cities in United State And in different places Mexico. there Arasili Arambola He once again demonstrated his great artistic talents with a great tour.

For all this, every time you publish a post on your networks, your followers react instantly. A clear example of this is the post he made a few hours ago in the case of his official account. Instagram. There, the talented blonde shared a photo of herself in a light-colored sheer gown on the red carpet. MasterChef Celebrity Mexico . Let’s remember that Arasili Arambola He was hosting the popular reality show in the first half of last year.

Regarding his personal life, from 2005 to 2009 he was in a relationship with him mexico sun Who bore him two children. They are called Mikhail And the Daniel, respectively. Likewise, her father’s history with them is not very good, as the Aztec artist has declared, on more than one occasion, that she does not receive financial support and that she does not greet them on their birthday either.