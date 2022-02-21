February 21, 2022

Video: Aracely Arámbula responds to her ex-partner's comments

Araceli Arambola, the mother of Luis Miguel's children, wore transparencies that paralyzed webs

Lane Skeldon February 21, 2022 2 min read

Mexican Arasili Arambola She is one of the most popular actresses in the Aztec country who not only showed her great talent in acting but also in singing, with which she conquered thousands of people with her beautiful voice. In addition, the beautiful blonde was in a relationship with the singer Luis MiguelWith whom he has two children, his popularity is increasing.

Currently, the actress is experiencing an exceptional presence both professionally and personally. Returning to the stage in the second half of last year, the Mexican has shown that her talent remains untouched since every time a performance ends, her fans applaud and praise the entire cast. This is why their official accounts are full of information about their new business at the beginning of the year.

