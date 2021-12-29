Apple would have paid some of its engineers up to $180,000 in stock so they wouldn’t migrate to meta

This measure upset workers who did not benefit from it, who consider the choice to be arbitrary.

Apple last week offered stock bonuses to some of its engineers in an effort to stop workers fleeing to the dead, Transfer Bloomberg, citing his familiar sources.

The value of these bonuses will range from $50,000 to $180,000, and as an incentive for professionals to stay at Apple, the shares are consolidated for four years.

The program, which is not public, includes high-performance professionals in the silicon design, “hardware” and some “software” groups. In all of these departments, the percentage of engineers who received the incentive ranged between 10% and 20%.

The informants, in statements to the newspaper, indicated that the size of the bonuses is unusual for the company. They noted that the decision upset some specialists who were excluded from the program, who consider the choice to be arbitrary.

This action came as a result of intensifying efforts to attract talent by the owner of Facebook, who then rename And the announcement of plans to develop “hardware” and the metaverse, greatly increased salaries.

Another factor that could have compounded Apple’s problems with employee retention, Bloomberg says, is the commitment to return to work from offices. While many companies, including Meta, have adopted a lax policy on remote work, the Cupertino company requires its employees to work three to five days a week in the office.