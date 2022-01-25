Apple will plan all these launches through 2022: See the full list

Apple devices. (Photo: Thieves)

It’s no secret that An apple Many devices are preparing for this newly opened 2022. However, the statement made by the famous Bloomberg journalist, Mark Gorman, was surprising: “Apple is preparing for this fall Biggest product launch devices throughout its history.

A complete list of devices Apple will release in 2022

– four Iphone Various: two Standard and two Pro models.

– the first Mac Pro With an Apple Silicon processor.

– Comprehensive renewal of MacBook Air, which will bring an M2 chip, MagSafe port, and a completely new design.

– update for MacBook Pro Input, possibly with an M2 processor.

– update for AirPods Pro.

– new IPAD economic.

– new iPad Pro With M2 processor and wireless charging at the back.

– update for iMac 24 inches, possibly with an M2 processor.

– three Apple Watch: Series 8, a new SE, and a tougher Apple Watch.

MacBook Air, Apple Watch, and iPhone XS. (Photo: iPadizate)

Apple will also prepare for launches for April and May 2022

As if this list weren’t enough, Apple will also be preparing some mid-year product launches. As usual, these are products with a lower impact, although they are interesting to both the consumer and the company itself, because they bring a lot of sales.

Rumors from the source mentioned at the beginning of the article indicate that Between April and May, Apple will present a new iPhone SE s iPad Air With A15 processor, Matching iPad mini in this aspect.

He also indicated that the company is likely to announce a file Advanced iMac with M1 Pro processor or one A high-end Mac mini with the above chip in the same event.

iMac model with M1 Pro processor (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple’s Mac Will Make Major Renovations In 2022

This year is significant for Apple as it completes the transition from Intel processors to the ARM architecture of processors. Apple silicone. The process begins in 2020 when, in WWDCCompany executives Announcing plans to upgrade the company’s entire line of computers to the new architecture.

Currently, Apple offers in its portfolio Only three computers with Intel processors: The 27-inch iMac, a variant of the Mac mini, and the Mac Pro. The rest of the lineup (MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, low-end Mac mini and 24-inch iMac) switched to the new build.

Mac Pro de Apple. (Photo: BBC)

The biggest challenge is definitely the Mac Pro, Revamped version but with two problems. First, Apple urgently needs Create slide This is not only equal to or superior to Intel’s most advanced chipsets.

Second, you also need to submit a file graph solution Equal to or better than GPUs nvidia more developed.

On the other hand, the launch of Mac Pro should be accompanied by a software suite that adapts to the new architecture. translation layer Rashid 2 It offers good results, but only through Native applications can take full advantage of the hardware of these new devices.

By releasing this suite two years after announcing its transition to ARM architecture, Apple has given plenty of time to developers like Adobe the Autodesk To adapt its tools to the new platform, thus paving the way for the new Mac Pro.

Adobe on a MacBook Pro using Rosetta 2. (Photo: notiutil.com)

