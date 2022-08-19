August 19, 2022

Apple warns of a vulnerability in iPhone, iPad and Mac: Attackers can take full control of devices

San Franciscomanzana Serious vulnerabilities were revealed in iPhone, iPad and Mac devices on Wednesday.

Software flaws may allow attackers to gain full control of these devicesApple said in two security reports.

The company said it was “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Security experts advised users to update the affected devices: iPhone 6S and later; Various iPad models, including 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models, and iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running macOS Monterey.

It also affects some iPod models.

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means that A hacker can gain “full administrator access to the device” in order to “execute any code as if you, the user”The CEO of SocialProof Security said, Rachel Tubach.

Those who should be especially vigilant in updating their software are the “people in the public eye,” such as activists or journalists, who can be the target of complex espionage by nation states.Tupac noted.

