Apple says MacBook Air with M2 chip has slower SSD

Apple says the new 13-inch MacBook Air is super fast!

The first tests of MacBook Pro with M2 Chip revealed that he has SSD is slower than its predecessor with the M1. This difference means that 256GB computer has SSD read speeds up to 50% slower SSD write speeds are up to 30% slower Compared to the equivalent model of the previous generation.

At the time, several analysts examined the internal components to discover the reason for this difference. But for the average user, the conclusion is only one: a slower solid-state drive means more time to load applications and transfer files. However, given these conclusions that do not encourage the update by this computer, I declare in this regard.

Apple defends MacBook Air speed with M2 chip

In a statement, Apple said that while benchmarks for the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB storage “may show a difference” compared to previous generation models, real-world performance is “faster”:

“Thanks to the M2 performance gains, both the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are blazing fast, even compared to laptops equipped with the powerful M1 chip. These new systems use a new, higher-density NAND chip than a single chip with 256GB of storage. While the 256GB SSD benchmarks may show a difference compared to the previous generation, the performance of these M2-based systems for real-world activities is faster.”

according to MacrumorsBased on several reviewed reviews, some tests of the base model 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip showed SSD speeds to be slower even in actual use, but overall results were mixed.

At the moment, the tests come from specialists who previously received the form. for the general public Shipments will start on July 15th Then they decide whether to risk the entry form or accept Apple data.