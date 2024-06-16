Another custom practiced by Norwegians is to hunt the bird of happiness

According to the financial journalist The Wall Street JournalJoe Pinsker: “More than a decade ago a study became popular where it was said that The ideal amount of money to be happy is $75,000 (69,200 euros)“, an amount that, once updated, would be equivalent to about 110,000 euros. This is a salary that is very far, if not light years, from the salaries of the vast majority of Spaniards, which is about 30,237 euros annuallyThat is 2520 euros per month. Does this mean that we have left the paradise of happiness? Is salary an obstacle to happiness? If we look at the various studies on this topic, all may not be lost, and that people whose salaries do not reach the minimum mentioned in the study have a chance of catching this bird of happiness.

This hope is born from another character, this time from the place Norway is in seventh place in the ranking of the happiest countries in the world. It is a position he occupies thanks to the confluence of several factors, one of which is his economic level, although it is not the only one, nor the most important. Although it cannot be denied that its residents enjoy an enviable quality of life The average annual salary in 2023 is €63,693 per year, The truth is that it seems that it is their habits and not their pockets (or not only) that make them some of the happiest people in the world.

Money is not everything

One of the best known life philosophies among Norwegians is Coase’s philosophyWhich is based on three basic pillars: enjoying daily activities, connecting with nature, and establishing social relationships.

Enjoy everyday actions. The idea is to be aware of the importance of everyday life and the value of the moment. Learning to live in the here and now is the main premise of mindfulness. Having coffee with a friend, taking a walk in the park, taking the bus to work…it’s all possible to enjoy. The important point is to realize what we are doing. If we did, we would enjoy it much more. Moreover, we not only experience immediate pleasure, but we will also gain well-being in the medium and long term.

Connect with nature. Since most people live in an urban environment, regaining connection with nature is key to achieving emotional balance, reducing stress, or improving mood. Contact with nature, in any form, has been proven to be a true balm for the soul. You can take a trip to the countryside or take a walk in the park. Anything goes.

Contact with nature reduces stress. Stock up

Create relationships. The third station on which Coase’s philosophy is based relates to social relations. Creating new emotional connections, as well as strengthening existing ones, makes us feel good. This was stated by Robert Waldinger, a professor and researcher at Harvard University. This is confirmed by the expert, director of the largest happiness study conducted to date The stronger the relationships, the longer we will live and the happier we will be.

Happiness is there

We have seen that one of the pillars of happiness is contact with nature. So much so that there is a custom among Norwegians (as well as Swedes and Danes) to which much of their happiness is attributed: FreeloftslevIt is an expression that literally means “life in the open air” and was popularized in the 1850s by the Norwegian playwright and poet. Henrik Ibsen.

Well-known business writer as well Game house (1879), used the term to describe The importance of spending time in remote places For the individual’s physical and spiritual well-being.

Today this concept is used in a much broader way and refers to different activities such as Being in the forest, Go to work by bikemeet with friends in sauna Lakeside (with cold water dips) or simply Relax in a mountain cabin.

Reduces stress and anxiety

For some time now, disturbances have occurred such as Stress and anxiety It is so high that it is close to being considered one of the largest epidemics of this time. Friluftsliv has been revealed as an effective tool for dealing with these diseases.

Spending time in the natural environment, whether it is a forest, beach, mountains or even a park, has been proven to have many benefits. Positive effects on physical and mental health. On the one hand, walking for several hours, regardless of whether we do it in the city or in the mountains, will have benefits on cardiovascular health and the condition of muscles and joints. On the other hand, it will take care of our minds, which will have an impact on good mental state, decision-making, self-esteem, or ease of sleep.