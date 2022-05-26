Announcement of the Science Fair “Citizenship in Democratic Culture”

From the nation’s Ministry of Education, they intend that the national situation will be face to face.

The Ministry of Education of La Pampa, through the Department of Continuing Teacher Training, has confirmed that the 33rd Science, Art and Technology Fair “Citizenship in Democratic Culture” will be held this year.

The exhibition constitutes a collective space in which a large part of the daily teaching practices that teachers practice with their students are exposed to and announced.

This year she was particularly invited to develop the institutional foundation from which each learning community will be able to decide which of the experiences will be part of the Virtual District Fair.

It is expected, from the Ministry of Education of the nation, to develop the national model in a face-to-face format.

For this year's themes and topics, event dates and schedule of virtual escorts, you can visit the main document of Expo 2022.

For questions or inquiries, you can contact the Curriculum Development District through the email [email protected] or by phone 02954-453444 ext. 142 or 116.