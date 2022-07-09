Annette Koporo shines in a short pink dress and crowns the most beautiful VLA | Pictures

Annette Koboro She is one of my favorite drivers. “Come Joy” (VLA)which stands out in the program for beauty And the way of dressing, because the presenter reviews the best clothes, such as Pink mini dress Which highlighted his personality and received hundreds of compliments.

The beautiful driver was born in San Diego, California, in the United States, and in her early years was part of the musical group “Éxtasis”. She began her television career with Product Sales in 1998, and is also remembered for her performance in television series such as El Candidato.

Annette Koporo crowned in the most beautiful pink dress

Nowadays Annette She is a favorite on platforms like Instagram, with 1.2 million fans following her, with whom she shares pictures of her best outfits.Like the flirty pink dress she stole the look with and garnered thousands of likes.

Annette conquers the networks with her fashion. Photo: Iganetteoficial

Koborowho was one of the hosts of “With a Woman’s Seal”, explained that she is one of the stars who has the best style of dress, especially when it comes to DressesThe pieces with which she was undoubtedly known for how to accentuate her beauty, as she did in her latest releases.

“Fight to live on your dream!!!!” and “It would always be better if you remember? Do you fantasize?” It was the phrases that Annette He has enclosed the footage of him being seen posing from the facilities of the Ajusco TV station, and the photos which have generated thousands of ‘likes’ and hundreds of fun comments.

Annette Koboro She was also a news anchor, and for a while she left Azteca TV to be one of the presenters of the morning Televisa show “Hoy”. She is currently one of the audience favorites in “Venga la Alegría”, where He shares a set with William Valdés, whom he recently linked up with some pictures of which they seem to be kissing.

It exudes elegance and shows off the best trends. Photo: Iganetteoficial

