July 12, 2022

Anita presents a sheer mesh dress that reveals her little black thong

Lane Skeldon July 12, 2022 1 min read

Anita.

Photo: Matt Winkelmayer for iHeartRadio / Getty Images

Anita He has demonstrated his role as a model in one of his recent publications in InstagramWell, she showed up in a sexy outfit consisting of a sheer black mesh dress that revealed her thong, which she complemented with a metallic belt paired with her earrings. All this made it look amazing and have a futuristic vibe.

The beautiful Brazilian singer has also caused a sensation – and over a million Likes– A few days ago for a series of photos in which she appeared on a yacht, wearing a gold-tone mini bikini, which she complemented with dark glasses.

Anita She is so excited that her new song will be released on July 12 “all of us”Duet with the singer Philip Rhett. in your account Instagram He shared several photos showing both artists while the video was being recorded, which will also be available on that date.

