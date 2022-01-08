Angelica Rivera lives here today

of life Angelica Rivera Little is known since then got divorced, two years ago, from the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto. At that point, he decided to shut down his Instagram account completely and Stay away from all media, completely disappear from all sides, almost without a trace.

In April last year, he indirectly resurfaced on Instagram when his friend and journalist said, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, shared a photo of the two enjoying dinner together, with the following text: “How nice to see you, Angelita, my dear. A tender hug.”

Often we can see pictures of her with his daughters, Sofia, Fernanda and Regina Castro, in the personal accounts of each of them. Although they don’t usually upload many photos with their mom, they often surprise by sharing a moment together, which gives us a small glimpse into what she’s been up to in her life.

in this time, Angelica Rivera Lives in California, USAs. Where he lives a very low-key life, he tries to go unnoticed as much as possible. In his daily life, his daughters, who also live in that country, and some friends, such as Cynthia Kletbo, who shared a photo in which they can be seen with Aylin Mujíca, share a celebration 27 years of friendship From the recording of “La Dueña”.

Although, at the moment, she is staying away from the cameras and the media, before retiring, she commented that she was preparing to return soon to star in a TV series.

“I believe she will soon be able to return to work, if I have in my hands a character, a suitable story for her, I will not hesitate to invite her, I will not hesitate, the truth will be something that will give I am very happy, she is a woman with a lot of talent and I hope she will be back soon, She should not be with me, I think that soon she will have a worthwhile project for her and that she can carry out ““El güero” Castro, producer and ex-husband of Angélica said.

We’ll have to wait and see if this year is finally chosen Angelica Rivera Make your big comeback to TV or if, on the contrary, you’d rather remain anonymous like you’ve done so far. What is your opinion?