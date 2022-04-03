Android | How to open all your mobile applications in split screen without exception | Applications | technology | trick | Share screen | Developer Mode | Smart phones | Mobile phones | OS | nda | nnni | data

. split screen Android It is a functionality that was first created at the beginning of 2016, and it allows users to use two applications simultaneously on the same smartphone, however, some applications are not compatible with this mode, trying to include the following: The message will appear: “The application does not support splitting the screen”. In this opportunity, we will explain the steps in detail so that you can force and use any application on your mobile in the above mentioned format.

One of the most used apps by users who refuse to work with split screen is Instagram and some heavy games from the Google Play Store, but fortunately there is an option inside the developer mode for Android It allows you to force them without having to install additional software on your cell phone.

Trick to force ANDROID APP to open in split screen

Before that try to unlock split screen with Instagram, how do I do that? Enter the social network and press the digital start button Android The one at the bottom, then tap the button to open apps in the background (to the left of the house), tap the Instagram icon for a few seconds and you’ll see that the “Open in Screen View” option doesn’t appear. divided.” If you do the same with WhatsApp, you will get the job.

It is important to clarify who Android 11 Or later versions, you will be able to perform the trick of forcing all apps to open in split screen, although its operation will depend on the scale of the device and its processor, it will open but the navigation will be slow or fast depending on the equipment you have.

Access the Settings or Configurations of your smartphone Android .

. Activate “Developer mode” by pressing in the “About phone” > “Software information” section.

Here you will touch the “Build Number” option several times to activate the above-mentioned mode.

Go back to Settings and scroll down, you will see that you have already enabled developer mode, tap on it.

In this part, find and activate the “Force activities resizing” switch, it can also be called “Force activities resize”, it varies slightly depending on the make and model of equipment you have.

It’s over, that will be it. Exit developer mode and now try to open Instagram for example, you will now notice that the option to open it appears in a split screen.

How do you know which processor is on my Android phone

Download the app called “CPU-Z”, it’s totally free and you can get it quickly by clicking next Link .

. Enter and grant all corresponding permissions to be able to work.

You will see a series of squares with a title in purple on top.

In the main screen of the SOC, you will be able to see which processor is in your terminal in the first place.

But not only that, you can also find features like RAM, internal memory, and even GPU details.

When you copy the processor on your cell phone Android Just search for it on a specialized website to see what you can do with it.

Just search for it on a specialized website to see what you can do with it. Remember that the processor does not change, it is stable.

