Android | How to increase wifi signal with an old phone | OS | Mobile phones | Applications | Coverage | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Duplicate | nda | nnni | data

If you have Router Which emits a very weak WiFi signal and an old mobile device Android If you haven’t used it for several years, then we’ll show you a new trick so that they complement each other and give you better internet coverage in any part of your home. Do you want to know how to do it? Here we will explain it. Take note.

The only way to save internet from your smartphone Android It uses mobile data, of course, previously activating the “Mobile Hotspot” or “Share Internet” tools. However, if you plan to do this so that your whole family is connected to the Wi-Fi signal you were sending, your data package could quickly be used up.

Surely your modem router is in the living room of your house, but in case the WiFi signal is not reaching different parts of your house like room, kitchen, library etc., today we are going to teach you a trick to convert your old phone Android In a WiFi repeater, the same thing that will increase the signal and will be easy to transmit across different areas of the house.

How to increase WIFI signal with an old ANDROID phone

First, go to the Google Play Store and download the “NetShare – no-root-tethering” app on your old phone Android 6 or higher, you can get it quickly by clicking here .

or higher, you can get it quickly by clicking . Open the app and give it all the necessary permissions so that it can work, it is 100% safe.

Now, check the “Start WiFi Hotspot” box, and place it in the upper left corner.

Wait for the app to generate a new WiFi network name and password.

Finally, from your primary mobile phone, connect to this network in the usual way, displaying the notification menu, tapping on the WiFi icon, touching the new network and entering the password.

It’s over, you will increase your WiFi signal and share the internet without using your mobile data, it can be said that you have created a new network connected to your home signal, which is not possible without the help of an application like “NetShare – no-root-tethering” or any other means that provide same features.

How do I know if my Android phone has been stolen?

To check if your mobile phone is stolen, you should dial the following in the dialing app: *#06#.

Call and copy the code that appears on the screen.

You have to enter the mobile ‘settings’ (the gear icon) and go to the ‘device info’.

The name may differ from About phone depending on the make or model of your device.

Here you will see the IMEI of your cell phone. If this is the same number that appears when you press the code * # 06 #, then everything is fine.

Another detail that you should know is that the IMEI is also shown on the box of the smartphone.

So you can check if the previous two numbers match the two numbers on the package label.

