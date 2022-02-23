Android | How to increase browsing speed in Google Chrome | Applications | Smart phones | Browsers | search engines | technology | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | data

Most users around the world prefer to use Google Chrome As their default browser, this is because they consider it the most comfortable, visually attractive and, above all, the fastest of all the existing ones, however, there is a little-known trick that increases browsing speed even more in Chrome Do you want to know how to do it? We will explain that below. Take note.

To perform this trick, it will not be necessary to download additional applications from the Google Play Store. Android Or from external sites also you will not find it in the normal configurations, but in the demo functions, what are the latter? They are tools that users have tested in the browser but not yet officially launched.

HOW TO SPEED UP GOOGLE CHROME ON ANDROID

First, make sure of it Google Chrome You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store. Open the browser from your mobile phone and put the following in the address bar, where the URL or link goes: “ chrome: // flags Without the quotes, of course.

Without the quotes, of course. A new window will open containing the experimental features of Chrome.

In the box containing “Search tags”, type “Enable Parallel Downloading”. Below is a button that says “Default”, change it to “Enable”. This will make Chrome downloads faster than before.

Now, search for “Enable-gpu-rasterization” and also set it to “Enable”. The mod improves the use of the GPU, processor, and RAM.

The last option is Smooth Scrolling, and it should be in Enabled, an option that doesn’t affect Chrome’s speed, but does give you more fluidity when you’re sliding up or down.

Ready, by enabling these functions your application will run faster than before, however, browsing speed will depend a lot on your RAM and computer processor Androidbecause mid-range or high-end equipment has the best features.

How to know if Google Chrome is up to date on PC

From your computer or laptop to Google Chrome and open a new window.

and open a new window. Tap on the three vertical dots icon in the upper right corner (፧).

Several options will be displayed, click “Settings”.

On the right side, click where it says “About Chrome” or “Information about Chrome.”

Here you can check which version of Google Chrome you currently have and if there are any pending comments.

Do you have problems with Google Chrome? If your browser crashes, crashes, or simply does not open a webpage and you receive the following messages: “Proxy Error in Google Chrome” or “This webpage is not available”, click here To find out solutions and recommendations that help solve this inconvenience.