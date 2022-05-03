Andrés Lillini Offered Robin Omar Romano To Be The DT Of Pumas

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 02.05.2022 20:39:30

Robin Omar Romano confirmed it Andres Lelini’s Show to Direct Pumas When he had just started his stage as a club temp, since then He wasn’t interested in assuming this aspect And, yes, to train the youth again, a task he would someday resume, in his opinion.

both letters They have a long relationship dating back to their time in Moreliaa club where they cemented their relationship to the point of having constant contact, though Romano was honest that he had never thought of seeing him as a strategist Because of his interest in coaching players.

“What’s more, when this happens cougars (Michel’s resignation) Talk to me (to tell me) if I will take care of Pumas. He wasn’t thinking of taking over the team, it was on a temporary basis“He wanted me to be (the coach),” he said in an interview with Fox Sports.

“When this happens with Pumas, he talks to me to see if I’m interested.” “He didn’t think of taking over the team, he just wanted me to go” Bombazzo???????? Which was released by Robin Omar Romano in the university exclusively for #FSRadioMX Days to the Volta Final in # heroines pic.twitter.com/UwUe9ySmSL – FOX Sports MX (FOXSportsMX) May 2, 2022

He said Lellini showed “the ability” to be a strategist in Universityalthough she is sure that she will again work with promising young people, because this teaching idea is deeply rooted in her.

“He showed it and today he loves it (being a coach), other than the fact that his idea is to go back to the rules again. I think so (wanting to get back to the core powers), when one is a teacher by nature…Football today gives him that, he takes advantage of it and he does it very well, amazing,” he added.