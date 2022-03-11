March 11, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Andrea Legareta, Yuri and Ninel Conde support Christian de la Fuente after his daughter was shot

Andrea Legareta, Yuri and Ninel Conde support Christian de la Fuente after his daughter was shot

Lane Skeldon March 11, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in Networks The

It’s hours of worry Christian source And his family. Instead of celebrating his 48th birthday, the actor is aware of the health of his daughter, Laura de la Fuente, who has injured her leg.

Criminals approached the young woman and the Chilean actor on Thursday afternoon, wanting to ambush the car they were traveling in to steal the car. It all happened on a highway in Santiago de Chile, where they were approached by strangers on motorbikes.

While trying to fend off the assault, one of the attackers shot Cristian de la Fuente’s daughter, hitting her in the leg. This caused the TV presenter to take Laura de la Fuente to a health center with her own means for medical assistance.

The Chilean actor gave details of his daughter’s health, confirming that the young woman had entered the ward. What’s more He asked them to “pray that the bullet does not cause great harm.” The criminals who shot Lau were imprisoned.

Messages of support for Christian de la Fuente from Yuri, Ninel Conde and Andrea Legareta

After sharing the situation his daughter is going through on his Instagram account, Cristián de la Fuente received signals of support from various faces on the show. Yuri, Ninel Conde, Andrea Legarreta, Andres de Leon and names associated with Chilean entertainment dedicated the heartfelt words of the actor and his daughter, Laura de la Fuente.

“I pray for Lau and you! Everything will be fine!!”Andrea Legareta Books. “God is with her everything is fine”, Nineil Konde commented. While Sebastian Rowley wrote: “All our prayers and God’s blessing to you! Hope everything goes well my friend! Lots of love!!!”.

See also  Andrea San Martín goes on a journey while her daughter has to go through the web of psychological expertise farandula | eye width

“Dear @iamdelavuente, all my good energy is for Lau at this moment, I am in shock and scared of this, it is terrible what is happening with crime today in our country. A big hug to your beautiful family, I’m sure everything will be fine, ”the words of singer Andres de Leon.

His colleagues Amerigo and Luis Jara published: “This is where we are, my friend” and “Christian. I am touched and worried but I am sure everything will go well. I love you so much.”respectively.

“My dear friend, our prayers and prayers go to 100!”Yuri commented.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Demi Rose shows off her huge ‘Peach’ hot in a mini swimsuit

March 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Horacio Valencia linked to criminal proceedings

March 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Celia Laura is supposed to be the leader of her own content for fans

March 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Andrea Legareta, Yuri and Ninel Conde support Christian de la Fuente after his daughter was shot

March 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Classic: This is how Round 10 of the 2022 Clausura Championship will play in Honduras

March 11, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The College of Chemical Sciences invites “Choose and Imagine Yourself” sessions

March 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Demi Rose shows off her huge ‘Peach’ hot in a mini swimsuit

March 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon