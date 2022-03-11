Andrea Legareta, Yuri and Ninel Conde support Christian de la Fuente after his daughter was shot

It’s hours of worry Christian source And his family. Instead of celebrating his 48th birthday, the actor is aware of the health of his daughter, Laura de la Fuente, who has injured her leg.

Criminals approached the young woman and the Chilean actor on Thursday afternoon, wanting to ambush the car they were traveling in to steal the car. It all happened on a highway in Santiago de Chile, where they were approached by strangers on motorbikes.

While trying to fend off the assault, one of the attackers shot Cristian de la Fuente’s daughter, hitting her in the leg. This caused the TV presenter to take Laura de la Fuente to a health center with her own means for medical assistance.

The Chilean actor gave details of his daughter’s health, confirming that the young woman had entered the ward. What’s more He asked them to “pray that the bullet does not cause great harm.” The criminals who shot Lau were imprisoned.

Messages of support for Christian de la Fuente from Yuri, Ninel Conde and Andrea Legareta

After sharing the situation his daughter is going through on his Instagram account, Cristián de la Fuente received signals of support from various faces on the show. Yuri, Ninel Conde, Andrea Legarreta, Andres de Leon and names associated with Chilean entertainment dedicated the heartfelt words of the actor and his daughter, Laura de la Fuente.

“I pray for Lau and you! Everything will be fine!!”Andrea Legareta Books. “God is with her everything is fine”, Nineil Konde commented. While Sebastian Rowley wrote: “All our prayers and God’s blessing to you! Hope everything goes well my friend! Lots of love!!!”.

“Dear @iamdelavuente, all my good energy is for Lau at this moment, I am in shock and scared of this, it is terrible what is happening with crime today in our country. A big hug to your beautiful family, I’m sure everything will be fine, ”the words of singer Andres de Leon.

His colleagues Amerigo and Luis Jara published: “This is where we are, my friend” and “Christian. I am touched and worried but I am sure everything will go well. I love you so much.”respectively.

“My dear friend, our prayers and prayers go to 100!”Yuri commented.