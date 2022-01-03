Andrea Legareta welcomed the 2022 tournament in a bikini from Acapulco

Andrea Legarreta Welcome 2022 with a series of photos showing off his mighty body Putting on a mini bikini and making thousands of fans fall in love again.

Although she started her career as an actress and singer, she has also managed to establish herself as one of Mexico’s favorite TV hosts on ‘Hoy’, a success that has even led to social networks conquering the hearts of millions of people. users.

It was specifically on his official Instagram profile where Andrea Legareta shared a series of photos showing off her dazzling beauty and elegant personality From the port of Acapulco, where she traveled with her husband Eric Rubin, as well as her two daughters, Mia and Nina, to celebrate the New Year.

This time the 50-year-old presenter Appearing in front of the camera with a little black bikini, through which her curves were revealed to the viewpoint of 5.6 million followers who were definitely shocked, because in a few hours she managed to exceed 60 thousand “likes”.

The actress also appeared in one of the pictures covering part of her body with a hat, to later show her flat stomach.

In addition to the revealing post that has become a weekend favourite, Galilea Montijo’s partner, Raúl Arraza and Arraza de la Torre on “The Hoy,” has shared family photos from the beach, where she left a little watch in the astonishing way he celebrated the arrival of 2022.

Undoubtedly Andrea Legarreta He showed that age is not an obstacle to a perfect appearance, as he not only flaunted his body during the travels he takes His residence is in Acapulco, Guerrero, or on vacation.

Proof of this is the mini dress she wore a few days earlier while driving on Televisa morning, in which she appeared in a provocative semi-sheer dress in black, which, in addition to accentuating her positive attitude, ended up exposing a heart attack. It is owned by more than 160,000 users who rated it with a red heart.

