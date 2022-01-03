January 3, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Andrea Legarreta.

Andrea Legareta welcomed the 2022 tournament in a bikini from Acapulco

Lane Skeldon January 3, 2022 2 min read

Andrea Legarreta Welcome 2022 with a series of photos showing off his mighty body Putting on a mini bikini and making thousands of fans fall in love again.

Although she started her career as an actress and singer, she has also managed to establish herself as one of Mexico’s favorite TV hosts on ‘Hoy’, a success that has even led to social networks conquering the hearts of millions of people. users.

It was specifically on his official Instagram profile where Andrea Legareta shared a series of photos showing off her dazzling beauty and elegant personality From the port of Acapulco, where she traveled with her husband Eric Rubin, as well as her two daughters, Mia and Nina, to celebrate the New Year.

This time the 50-year-old presenter Appearing in front of the camera with a little black bikini, through which her curves were revealed to the viewpoint of 5.6 million followers who were definitely shocked, because in a few hours she managed to exceed 60 thousand “likes”.

The actress also appeared in one of the pictures covering part of her body with a hat, to later show her flat stomach.

In addition to the revealing post that has become a weekend favourite, Galilea Montijo’s partner, Raúl Arraza and Arraza de la Torre on “The Hoy,” has shared family photos from the beach, where she left a little watch in the astonishing way he celebrated the arrival of 2022.

Undoubtedly Andrea Legarreta He showed that age is not an obstacle to a perfect appearance, as he not only flaunted his body during the travels he takes His residence is in Acapulco, Guerrero, or on vacation.

Proof of this is the mini dress she wore a few days earlier while driving on Televisa morning, in which she appeared in a provocative semi-sheer dress in black, which, in addition to accentuating her positive attitude, ended up exposing a heart attack. It is owned by more than 160,000 users who rated it with a red heart.

You may also like:
Meet the Acapulco Palace where Andrea Legareta and his family will celebrate the New Year
Andrea Legareta and the strong reason why she removed her breast implants
Christian Nodal Blows Up Against Andrea Legareta For Commenting On His Affair With Belinda

See also  Carmen Salinas remains in a serious but stable condition and has mild cerebral activity | Univision Latin America News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nyurka and daughter Romina reveal heart attack curves in bikinis as ‘soulmates’

January 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Anthony Santos clarifies the controversy for a two-hour party only

January 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How was Belinda and Christian Nodal’s party to welcome 2022 | Mexico | MX | celebrity nnda nnlt | Chica

January 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Most Viewed | Elon Musk will “immediately” fire Tesla managers who do not comply with these three indicators

January 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Andrea Legareta welcomed the 2022 tournament in a bikini from Acapulco

January 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Researcher Claudia Matos has taken over as the new director of CJE

January 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

I wasn’t wrong with Cruz Azul: Charly Rodríguez is already on CDMX

January 3, 2022 Cassandra Curtis