Andrea Legareta leaves little to the imagination in a plunging neck mini dress | Pictures

once again, Andrea Legarreta She became a sensation on social networks after sharing two photos on her Instagram account, in which she looked gorgeous in a dress with a stylized plunging neckline, her character at the age of 51 years.

Before her millions of followers on Instagram, she was a hosting star Today’s program He shared many pictures of himself establishing himself with the name The true queen of fashion The perfect look for this fall season, which is why his loyal fans told him so.

Andrea Legareta dazzles in a dress

In the last broadcast of Morning televisaThe model also stole all eyes thanks to the cute yellow dress she wore, showing that fashion is part of her day because she always looks amazing.

In the first picture, we see the TV star sitting on a ladder while showing off in greater detail the yellow dress that was tailored to her. Fans were surprised by the plunging neckline she was wearing and her acting legs.

Photo: Instagram / @andrealegarreta

In the next post, Andrea Legarreta From Hoy, she has stolen thousands of likes by flaunting her enviable legs and beautiful sneakers with which she completed her all black look. Fans had no choice but to surrender to her wonderful personality.

As expected, the publication of the Televisa collaborator did not go unnoticed, it has, so far, reached more than 14 thousand likes and endless comments, which highlights how good the host looks with this type of outfit.

“Beautiful”, “sexy” and “unique” were among the comments that the TV star received on social media.

Photo: Instagram / @andrealegarreta

