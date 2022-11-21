November 22, 2022

An earthquake in Indonesia has killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds more

Winston Hale November 22, 2022
Collapsed building in Cianjur.

An earthquake on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday killed at least 162 people and left hundreds injured and missing, the region’s governor, Ridwan Kamil, said.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the West Java city of Cianjur at a depth of 10 km, the US Geological Survey said.

As a result of the earthquake, dozens of people were taken to hospital, while others were treated on the streets.

Rescue teams spent the night trying to save others believed to still be trapped under the collapsed buildings.

