An earthquake in Indonesia has killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds more

21 November 2022, 14:52 GMT Updated 6 hours ago

image source, Reuters title, Collapsed building in Cianjur.

An earthquake on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday killed at least 162 people and left hundreds injured and missing, the region’s governor, Ridwan Kamil, said.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the West Java city of Cianjur at a depth of 10 km, the US Geological Survey said.

As a result of the earthquake, dozens of people were taken to hospital, while others were treated on the streets.

Rescue teams spent the night trying to save others believed to still be trapped under the collapsed buildings.

image source, Good pictures title, Street treatment for earthquake injuries in Cianjur.

The earthquake was felt 100 kilometers away in the capital, Jakarta. The place where it happened is densely populated and prone to landslides, with poorly constructed houses collapsing in many areas.

According to the latest figures provided by Kamil, more than 13,000 people have been displaced and more than 2,200 houses have been damaged in Cianjur area.

Earlier, the West Java governor said more than 700 people were injured.

He said the number of injuries and deaths could rise because “a lot of people” were still trapped.

image source, Reuters title, Damaged school in Cianjur.

Herman Suhermann, head of the Cianjur city administration, said most of the injured had broken bones.

"Ambulances continue to arrive at the hospital from villages," the AFP news agency reported early in the morning. "There are many families in the villages who have not been evacuated."

The West Java governor said many of the injured were being treated in the hospital parking lot after the hospital lost power for several hours after the quake.

Office workers evacuated the buildings during the quake, which began at 1:21pm West Indonesia Time (WIT) on Monday, the company said.

“I was working when the ground started shaking beneath me. I could clearly feel the shaking. I tried not to do anything to act on it, but it got stronger and lasted for a while,” lawyer Mayadita Valuyo told AFP.

image source, Good pictures title, Damaged building in Cianjur.

Ahmad Ridwan, an office worker, told Reuters news agency: “We are used to this (earthquake) in Jakarta, but people were very nervous now, so we panicked too.”

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia, which lies in the “Ring of Fire” region of Pacific tectonic activity. The country has a history of devastating earthquakes and tsunamis, with the 2018 Sulawesi earthquake killing more than 2,000 people.

