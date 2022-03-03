America’s options to replace Santiago Solari in the next match

Already without Santiago Solari on the bench, America have three options for them to lead the team in the upcoming matches.

Ángel Sepúlveda equalizer from a penalty kick, In the last minute for Querétaro and at the Azteca Stadium, it meant losing more than two points for him USA: Santiago Solari’s departure was imminent This was confirmed moments ago by the various communication channels of the institution.

Despite the short time that has passed, the authorities are already running alternatives to replace Indiecito. Besides the names appearing in the halls of Coapa, there is a burning question to answer: who will be the strategist sitting on the bench against Rayados de Monterrey?

The owner of the greatest opportunities is Gilberto Adam. In fact, it was the ones he practiced during the suspension date that Solari had to comply with in the match that the capital team Atlas faced on the second day. More back appear Fernando Ortiz, Sub 20 Strategist, Sports Development Division Director, Diego Ramirez.

the match

Azulcrimas will face La Pandilla next Saturday, March 5th, at 7:06pm at BBVA Bancomer Stadium, in Round 9 of Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. He must win to fight for a place in the playoffs…

