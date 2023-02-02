Americans are abandoning high-tax states for Florida and Texas

The trend continues. Thousands of Americans are moving from high-tax states to southern states REUTERS/Mike Segar

Good weather, low cost of living and low taxes. This is what states like Florida or Texas offer compared to northern states. While it is true that these qualities were always present in the Southern states, the epidemic helped many to realize that they did not need to live in what were considered highly productive states.

A step Report of the National Association of RealtorsThe trend of recent years of Americans leaving high-tax states to settle in the so-called Bend of the Sun (from Florida to Texas) has been repeated in 2022.

This phenomenon reached its peak during epidemicsBut many believed the phenomenon would come to an end as cities reopened and companies began demanding face-to-face work. But according to this report, which analyzes the buying and selling of properties across the country in 2022, this is not the case.

South Florida has been one of the regions that has received the largest inward migration in recent times Credit: Opie Morales

California will be the state with the most population loss in 2022 due to internal migration. According to the report, 343,230 people left their residence in the great western state (has the highest taxes in the country), which equates to a 0.3 percent drop in its population. In New York, 299,557 residents decided to relocateThis equates to 0.9 percent of the population. Next was Illinois, with 141,656 residents or 0.8 percent of the population moving.. The list is complete New Jersey and Massachusetts each lost 0.1 percent of residents. The common factor in all these states is high tax paid.

On the contrary, The states that gained the most population in terms of domestic migration were Florida, where 318,855 Americans moved last year, a 1.9 percent increase in population, and Texas, which gained 230,961 new residents, a 1.6 percent increase in population. North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee (all Sun Ridge states) saw population increases of 1.3, 1.7, and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Los Angeles is one of the cities losing the most population REUTERS/Mike Blake

“Affordability is at an all-time low in 2022, and that’s the main reason people are moving from large urban centers to less dense, more affordable areas,” he said. Nadia EvangelioEconomist for the National Association of Realtors.

Cities like Miami can offer jobs and urban life similar to other population centers in North America. Photo: Opie Morales

But the reality is that the South is not necessarily a low-density region. Cities like Miami, Austin or Dallas can offer the same number of job opportunities and urban life as other population centers in the north of the country. And it attracts more people.

