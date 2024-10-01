American Airlines suspends overnight flights between SD and Miami

American Airlines I got stuck Flights Lily Between the Dominican capital and MiamiFlorida, causing frustration for some users who used this schedule for frequent travel.

the complaint came to Free diaryafter A user I will try to book a Flight 8:00 at night, which he did with some reluctance.

upon entry page Subordinate Airline company American for reservations FlightsIt can be noted that the last time to travel from Santo Domingo to Florida City is until 4:00 pm, and in some cases the departure time is at 3:00 pm.

The closure of this road has caused… Costs Subordinate Flights Between the two cities it increased significantly.

In this sense, this mediator was sought Flights From Santo Domingo to Miami To compare prices, just in case United Airlines The cheapest one has It costs $27,372 RD, equivalent to about $460 round-trip in economy class, leaving the country at 7:00 am.

This is the same Flight It increases between $535 and $708 when you add some amenities and Business degreerising to $1,129, which exceeds 60,000 Dominican pesos.

he Flight More expensive than Airline company It’s 32,791 pesos, about $550, with two Flights They leave at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM.

American Airlines He did not respond to an email Free diary To find out the reasons that led to the suspension Flights Lily And the duration of the measure.

the Airline company He has not recently reported changes to his site’s programming Flights Which includes the route between Santo Domingo-Miami.

Last May, Airline company He announced the available schedule for this winter in which he added Flight from Miami to Romanwhich will be available starting December 5.

He confirmed at that moment that he would be the only one Airline company From the United States you will fly to this city in the eastern part of the country.