American Airlines introduces new premium seats with more privacy for long-haul flights

The Airbus A321XLR will have 20 seats in the Flagship suite when it is delivered in 2024 (Images: American Airlines)

Doors for the elderly aggregate And reclining seats like a bed They are two of the characteristics that American Airlines Announced when the new suites are introduced for long-haul passengers.

“We believe that our product Main luxury room It offers customers what they want most on a long-haul journey: Privacy doors, false seats, direct driveway access, more personal spaceThe airline said in a statement.

The Airbus A321XLR’s premium economy seats feature headrest wings for increased privacy

These new wings will be available “with new deliveries of the aircraft Airbus A321XLR s Boeing 787-9″, the company stated.

Meanwhile, the airline reported that as of 2024 New premium seats will appear Main luxury room A new interior design for the aircraft for your long haul fleet.

The Boeing 787-9 will have 51 seats in the Flagship wing, 21 more than the current Boeing 787-9 that America has in its fleet.



“Pioneer Wing Seats will provide customers with a A special experience With a privacy door, sofa seating, and more personal storage space. Customers will enjoy a bespoke luxury in that A private haven in the sky In the American premium cabin.”

Customers will be surrounded by comfort, spacious personal surfaces, and storage areas that they can use to meet their personal needs in the Boeing 787-9 Flagship Suite

In this regard, the Vice President of Customer Experience at American said, Julie Rathem، personalized design Flagship Suite seating will provide customers with a truly special premium experience on our long-haul fleet.”

Boeing 787-9 Flagship Suite offers added comfort with reclining seats and can also convert to reclining position.

The company also states that American was “the first American airline to release seats.” Featured Economy Long distance in 2016, in response to customer demand, the airline Adding more premium economy seats for their long-distance aircraft. The new specially designed Premium Economy Seat provides more privacy and doubles the amount of seat storage space.”

Customers traveling together who would like to dine together or share their personal space can do so in the Boeing 787-9 Flagship Suite

In this regard, American reported that “with the introduction of new interiors on its long-haul aircraft, premium seats in the US long-haul fleet will grow by more than four 5% By 2026. The American Boeing 787-9 will have 51 Flagship Wing seats and 32 Premium Economy seats, and the Airbus A321XLR will have 20 Flagship Suite seats and 12 Premium Economy seats.”

The Boeing 787-9 premium economy seats feature headrest wings for increased privacy and larger indoor entertainment screens

On the other hand, the company announced that it intends to “renew its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to include seats. Major Suite. These 20 aircraft will be updated with new interiors from late 2024. The US aircraft will feature more premium seating than its current design, with 70 main wing seats and 44 Premium Economy Class seats.”

The Airbus A321XLR Flagship Suite will provide customers with a special in-flight experience

In this sense, it has been reported that “American will also adapt its Airbus A321T fleet to align these 16 aircraft with the rest of its A321 fleet. American will continue to offer tilt seats on its transcontinental routes out of New York and Boston in collaboration with its Northeast Alliance partner, JetBlue.” Airways, saving travelers Outstanding experience And the opportunity to arrive is new after a cross-country flight.”

