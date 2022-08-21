August 21, 2022

“America will be the champion of this tournament”: Jose Ramon Fernandez Mediotempo

Cassandra Curtis August 21, 2022

Mexico City /

multiple Interactions appeared after America crush 7-0 to Cruz Azul One night the celestials hope to soon forget. Among the party’s critics, comments and analysis, Jose Ramon Fernandez Can not leave him, although his Opinion She caught the attention of both locals and strangers, as she prefers the cream-blue variety.

The equipment From Ferdinand Reverse Ortiz that it consecutive defeats And recently she defeated and crushed two of her biggest competitors: Pumas and Cruz Azul. This famous press situation led to to pick to me America Such as the favorite To win the opening 2022.

“Look what I’m going to say, but I’m sure that America will be the champion of this tournamentThis Sunday, commented on famous journalist from the series ESPN.

America’s Renaissance

after beating blue crossThe equipment From Tano Ortiz scored 16 points Having played 9 days, he has placed himself fourth in the overall table, giving him direct access to the quarter-finals.

Although the team did not start Apertura 2022 in the best way, it did start spin wins Since Juarez was defeated in the duel corresponding to the seventh day. Since then, the Coapa side have had four consecutive victories.

