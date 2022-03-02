America Solari launched; He leaves without titles and in the last places

Solar Coapa Leaves. This Wednesday it was decided that Santiago Solari outside America After a meeting of the senior leadership with the coach who “signed his punishment” on Tuesday evening To be bound at the last second by Querétaroto add more than four months without a victory at the Azteca Stadium.

It seems that El Indiecito has left an idea of ​​his future At the press conference after the match with Galos Blancos when he confirmed it “I was just an employee” And that its continuity “depends on who makes the decisions”, all before talking for nearly an hour with Santiago Baños, sports director, in the Coloso de Santa rsula’s locker rooms.

The No company between Solari and American fans This was illustrated in Apertura 2021 qualifiers after a humiliating elimination against Pumas, and this was highlighted by the fact that the azulcremas were leaders and those from Pedregal entered as the worst ranked in the Repechage.

“Club America informed that the coaching staff is wrapping up its session in the men’s first team. This decision becomes effective as of today. Club America appreciates the professionalism and seriousness of Santiago Solariand Santiago Sanchez, Lucas Nardi and Bruno Militano for just over a year working in our team,” they posted on their social networks Azulcrema Club.

in what the Eagles Find a new DT for this purpose Closing 2022Players are expected to work with them Gilberto Adams, Corporate Technical Assistant, And the Diego Ramirez Director of sports development for the clubWho is the They will act as temporary strategists for the first team.

Solar scale in America

with the Solari’s expulsion confirmed in America, his final score is zero titles In two full tournaments and eight days from the present Closing 2022; However, it should be noted that the Argentine gave General Command of the Eagles with 35 points in Apertura 2021while in CL 2021 He finished second in the regular stage with 38 units.

However, in both tournaments in which the team directly reached the quarter-finals, Pachuca and Pumas sent him off in the first change leave a Sweet and sour taste in blue cream hobby.

as far as classics this means, His record was three wins, four draws and two lossesbut one of those was exactly before those from UNAM On the league who removed them. What is more, Concachampions final lost against Monterrey.