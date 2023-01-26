January 26, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ambientech, struggling against scholastic failure in the sciences

Zera Pearson January 26, 2023 1 min read

Another Wednesday, count green tires, space for sustainability Signus Ecovalor in Mobility on wheels. This week, we find out Angeles Sala, Founder and President of Ambientech.

This is the editor and co-author of this environmental education program AndOpen Access seeks to disseminate and facilitate learning about science, technology and the environment in compulsory secondary education.

The main reason for visiting the program is that Environmental Education Day is celebrated on Thursday, January 26th It is better than them to celebrate an important date like this on Capital Radio.

The next day Podcast From Capital Radio, you can discover the full story thanks interview knew b Isabel Lopez-Rivadola, Director of Communications at Signus Ecovalor, and Chimo Ortega, Director of Mobility on Wheels.

Green frames

Signus Ecovalor brings us Angels Sala, Founder and President of Ambientech.

“We promote environmental awareness among young people”

Increasing the motivation of university students, avoiding an increase in failure rates in scientific subjects, and enhancing social interest in science. on these three pillars, Sala angels In 2000, he realized the importance of changing this paradigm of literary edition.

And so, a year later, V.I 2001Birth the environment “To promote comprehensive and free education in science, and to seek a union of science and the environment to promote environmental awareness among young people.”

See also  Lambayeque: Starting COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Sciences Trainees | News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Actress Alicia Silverstone will be the keynote speaker at the Annual Women’s Health Summit in El Paso – NBC El Paso (48)

January 26, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

UJA College of Science will be giving 31 workshops this year in 62 learning centers in Ji’an Province

January 25, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The region leads the plan for innovation in marine sciences, with funding of 10 million euros

January 25, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Microsoft is restoring its services after suffering outages around the world

January 26, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Ambientech, struggling against scholastic failure in the sciences

January 26, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Guillermo Almada and Miguel Herrera have already presented their projects Mediotiotiempo

January 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

A corruption scandal in Ecuador hits the inner circle of President Laso | international

January 26, 2023 Phyllis Ward